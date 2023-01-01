WebCatalog

Nyheter

November 2023

العربية, Bahasa Indonesia, 한국어, Norsk (bokmål), Nederlands, Polski, Pyccкий, Türkçe, 中文（繁體）

  • WebCatalog is now available in Arabic, Indonesian, Korean, Norwegian (bokmal), Dutch, Polish, Russian, Turkish, Chinese (traditional).

Theme Colors

  • We've brought back the ability to customize your apps, games, spaces and subspaces with colors with more color choices and improved experience.

Deutsch, Español, Français, Italiano, 日本語, Português, 中文（简体）

  • WebCatalog is now available in German, Spanish, French, Italian, Japanese, Portugese, and Chinese (simplified).

October 2023

Redesign

  • WebCatalog app and websites have been redesigned with a brand new unified design.

September 2023

Subspace Folders

  • You can now group subspaces together by dragging a subspace over another one on the subspace bar.
  • Subspace folders are automatically backed up and synced across devices. (only for WebCatalog Pro users)

Tiếng Việt

  • WebCatalog is now available in Vietnamese.

    Produkt

    Support

    Företag

    Juridiskt

    X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube
    WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:
    WebCatalog
    WebCatalog
    Switchbar
    Switchbar

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    Vi använder cookies för att tillhandahålla och förbättra våra webbplatser. Genom att använda våra webbplatser samtycker du till cookies.

    Sekretesspolicy