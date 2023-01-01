GaggleAMP is an employee advocacy platform designed to help you achieve your business outcomes by making content sharing on social media easier. Our platform gives our Gaggle Managers the ability to curate content their employee advocates to share. We also leverage the latest AI-driven technology to help Gaggle Managers create once and distribute forever with unique content to every employee advocate. With the increased social media activation, your employees build their personal brands while expanding the company’s brand awareness, press opportunities, lead generation, and marketing campaign performance. GaggleAMP Members benefit from gamification, leaderboards, and rewards for participation in their company’s employee advocacy efforts, making it quick and easy for members to see the benefits of participation. To see how impactful an employee advocacy program could be for your company, visit our ROI calculator (no email address required): https://www.gaggleamp.com/roi-calculator

