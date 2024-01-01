WebCatalog

Альтернативы - Verkada

Rhombus

Rhombus

rhombus.com

Создавайте более умные и безопасные пространства на единой облачной платформе Физическая безопасность стала современной. Управляйте своими зданиями в любое время и в любом месте с помощью универсального решения, которое объединяет интеллектуальные камеры, контроль доступа, датчики, интеграции и сиг...

Milestone Systems

Milestone Systems

milestonesys.com

Milestone Systems: video technology software that helps people understand what they are looking at - in security and beyond. Milestone Systems finds information in video data that people can act on: – Either to revisit things that happened in the past – Or to see things in real-time – and soon we w...

Hikvision

Hikvision

hikvision.com

Hikvision is committed to serving various industries through its cutting-edge technologies of machine perception, artificial intelligence, and big data, leading the future of AIoT: Through comprehensive machine perception technologies, we aim to help people better connect with the world around them...

Обзор

Desktop

Поддержка

Компания

Юридическая информация

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Translatium
Translatium

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.