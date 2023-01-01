Альтернативы - UserTesting
Userfeel
userfeel.com
Платите по мере использования. Инструмент пользовательского тестирования без подписки или ежемесячной платы. Получите более подробную информацию от нашей группы высококачественных тестировщиков всего за 30 долларов США за тестировщика.
dscout
dscout.com
Платформа качественных исследований dscout использует мобильное приложение и более 100 тысяч активных участников, позволяющих эффективно снимать мгновенное видео и облегчать понимание…
VideoAsk
videoask.com
Самый простой способ вести асинхронные видеоразговоры. Вовлекайте свое сообщество, нанимайте новые таланты, привлекайте больше потенциальных клиентов и многое другое.
Userlytics
userlytics.com
Используйте нашу современную платформу для исследования пользователей и глобальную панель из более чем 1,6 миллиона человек, чтобы улучшить качество обслуживания клиентов и пользователей.
Respondent Participant
respondent.io
Сопоставление исследователей с участниками. Набирайте любую аудиторию участников или находите платные возможности для проведения исследований по любому методу исследования по всему миру.
Respondent Researcher
respondent.io
StoryPrompt
storyprompt.com
StoryPrompt is a video-first community platform designed to help customer-centric businesses serve more people face-to-face. The first of its kind, StoryPrompt uses asynchronous video to help community builders truly connect with customers at a human level, deepen relationships, and collect testimon...
Vocal Video
vocalvideo.com
In the past, video testimonials were prohibitively expensive and time-consuming to create. Organizations were left dealing with DIY video, expensive agencies, or diminishing returns from text reviews. Vocal Video is the only video testimonial platform that makes it incredibly easy to collect, edit, ...
Voxpopme
voxpopme.com
At Voxpopme, we believe you shouldn't sacrifice quality to get the insights you need quickly, at a reasonable cost. Insights teams are under immense pressure to deliver reliable answers to crucial business questions with limited resources. We can help. Voxpopme transforms insights teams by collectin...
VideoPeel
videopeel.com
VideoPeel is the premier remote video capturing platform for businesses to capture, respond to, analyze, and share videos from their customers. VideoPeel helps businesses 10X their amount of user-generated video content, so they can drive 20% plus conversions, traffic, satisfaction, and consumer ins...
StoryTap
storytap.com
StoryTap is a patented video engagement platform that lets brands easily create and share authentic experiences from real customers and employees at scale. Using the StoryTap platform, companies can create compelling and highly searchable video content—without the high production costs. StoryTap hel...
Forsta
forsta.com
Forsta, a Press Ganey company, powers the HX (Human Experience) Platform – a comprehensive Experience and Research Technology platform that breaks down the silos between CX (Customer Experience), Employee Experience (EX), Market Research – so that companies can get a deeper, more complete understand...
Indeemo
indeemo.com
Наша платформа для видеоисследований, основанная на искусственном интеллекте, позволяет командам MR, UX и CX понимать людей, продукты и опыт в контексте повседневной жизни. Исследователи, дизайнеры и менеджеры по продуктам, которых мы поддерживаем, используют Indeemo в контекстах B2C и B2B для разли...