Альтернативы - Truly
CallRail
callrail.com
Отслеживание и аналитика телефонных звонков и веб-форм. Оптимизируйте свой маркетинг и увеличьте рентабельность инвестиций в PPC-, SEO- и офлайн-рекламные кампании.
Vonage
vonage.com
Vonage (официальное название Vonage Holdings Corp.) — американский публичный поставщик облачных коммуникаций для бизнеса. Компания со штаб-квартирой в Холмдел-Тауншип, штат Нью-Джерси, была основана в 2001 году как поставщик бытовых телекоммуникационных услуг на основе голосовой связи по интернет-пр...
smrtPhone
smrtphone.io
Самая умная облачная телефонная система и мощный дозвонщик. smrtPhone — это универсальная коммуникационная платформа для бизнеса, ориентированного на продажи. Голос, текст, мощный набор номера, управление потенциальными клиентами — все это легко синхронизируется с вашей системой CRM.
Ringover
ringover.com
Установите мощную платформу звонков, интегрированную с вашей CRM, доступную на ПК и смартфонах, и получайте номера по всему миру.
CallFire
callfire.com
Развивайте свой бизнес с помощью виртуальных телефонных номеров, IVR, голосового вещания, служб массового обмена текстовыми сообщениями и мощного набора номера. Попробуйте CallFire БЕСПЛАТНО!
CallTrackingMetrics
calltrackingmetrics.com
Докажите рентабельность инвестиций. Увеличение конверсии. Увеличение доходов. Отслеживайте и связывайте каждый онлайн- и офлайн-лид с тем, какая именно кампания его ведет.
Phonexa
phonexa.com
Phonexa — это программное обеспечение корпоративного уровня для отслеживания эффективности, партнерского и партнерского маркетинга. Phonexa Suite — это базовая технология, которая обеспечивает взаимодействие с потребителями и жизненный цикл звонков, помогая командам перформанс-маркетинга повышать ре...
Marchex
marchex.com
Marchex, Inc. — публичная компания со штаб-квартирой в Сиэтле, основанная в 2003 году, в которой работает более 300 сотрудников. Marchex — компания, занимающаяся аналитикой звонков и разговоров в сфере B2B. Он специализируется на использовании искусственного интеллекта и машинного обучения для анали...
Telmetrics
telmetrics.com
Запатентованное программное обеспечение Telmetrics для измерения вызовов (платформа анализа вызовов) построено в соответствии со стандартами IEEE и RFC и включает в себя несколько центров обработки данных, построенных на доступности телекоммуникационного уровня и отказоустойчивой архитектуре, поддер...
Ruler Analytics
ruleranalytics.com
Ruler Analytics — это платформа маркетинговых измерений и атрибуции, которая объединяет разрозненные данные о маркетинге, продажах, доходах и клиентах для: - Обеспечения полного представления воронки пути вашего клиента - Точной атрибуции доходов на уровне канала, кампании, контента и ключевых слов ...
Shape Software
setshape.com
Shape — это специальное программное обеспечение для автоматизации продаж и маркетинга, которое поставляется со встроенными функциями, которые можно настроить для любого бизнеса. Простой в использовании интерфейс расширяет возможности ваших команд и объединяет все аспекты вашего бизнеса на одной плат...
WhatConverts
whatconverts.com
Отслеживание потенциальных клиентов для маркетинговых агентств и клиентов Единственное программное обеспечение для отслеживания потенциальных клиентов и составления отчетов, которому доверяют ведущие специалисты в области PPC и SEO, чтобы повысить ценность для клиентов.
Cordless
cordless.io
Разблокируйте свой голосовой контент. Современная телефония для служб поддержки клиентов. Преодоление разрыва между голосом и текстом.
CallSource
callsource.com
CallSource — лидер отрасли в области решений для отслеживания звонков, управления потенциальными клиентами и бизнес-аналитики. Увеличьте свои маркетинговые затраты и получите ощутимые результаты.
OnviSource
onvisource.com
Automated call recording software for call centers and businesses in a broad range of industries.
Dialics
dialics.com
Dialics is a call tracking software that provides professional marketers with the insights they need to drive more conversions. Dialics enables marketers to track their inbound phone calls and identify which keywords, ad campaigns, and offers are most effective in generating revenue. The company's g...
AuditCall
auditcall.com
AuditCall is eminent for delivering exceptional call analytics solutions for businesses across the world. It provides detailed insights into every aspect that makes your phone ring. Phone Call Tracking, Recording, Analytics, and more to let you drive utmost revenue and get delighted clientele. Audit...
800response
800response.com
800response provides a wide selection of toll-free vanity phone numbers, call tracking tools, and customer analytics data to help businesses manage top-of-the-funnel lead generation efforts while gaining valuable marketing attribution data to help you get your ROI and retain your most valuable custo...
iovox
iovox.com
Phone call tracking and productivity software for individuals and businesses around the world.
CallPlease
webapp.callplease.com
CallPlease, the world's most advanced call log, call sheet, and phone message colloaboration software, featuring elegant interfaces for iOS, Android, and the web. Used by all the world's leading media producers as well as law firms, services orgnaizaitons, sales orgnaizaitons, and many others.
Call iQ
mycalliq.com
How Call iQ Works 5-step process in a fraction of a second Watch this brief video to see how our 5-step call tracking process works from assigning numbers to tracking each call on those numbers to delivering live, real, critical analytics about each call. Ready to start saving your marketing dollars...
CallAction
callaction.co
CallAction is a mobile web application to automate the tracking and engagement of inbound calls across all marketing channels.
Clixtell
clixtell.com
Clixtell provides complete solution for businesses and digital marketing agencies. Call tracking, web analytics, Pay-Per-Click fraud detection, prevention and protection services for online advertisers in the new digital era. Constantly growing and improving, we are proud to provide a safe & sound t...
CallScaler
callscaler.com
CallScaler offers an easy way to start and scale your call tracking campaigns with the most competitive rates in the industry.
CallGear
callgear.ae
Everything you need to effectively communicate with your customers. Automate call flows and focus on your business.
WildJar
wildjar.com
WildJar helps businesses become wildly successful by delivering cutting edge Voice and SMS solutions. Founded in 2016, WildJar is helping more than 4,000 companies worldwide connect with their customers and drive revenue.
CallRoot
callroot.com
CallRoot is a call tracking software for marketing teams & agencies. It tracks & records incoming phone calls, dynamically inserts phone numbers & maps referrer source with every incoming call.
Hot Prospector
hotprospector.com
Hot Prospector is a Outbound sales automation platform that integrates email, sms, ringless voicemails, outbound dialer and inbound dialer into a simple crm.
Retreaver
retreaver.com
Retreaver helps marketers, agencies and brands better understand their customer journey. Our cloud based software provides real-time inbound call data by tagging, tracking and routing the caller to the appropriate person, or department. Leverage data from popular marketing solutions such as HubSpot,...
Nimbata
nimbata.com
Nimbata combines unique lead capture, conversion tracking, marketing attribution and lead management capabilities that generate better inbound leads and converts more web visitors to sales. Nimbata (https://www.nimbata.com) provides: • Phone lead capture through local, toll-free, or vanity numbers f...
Ringostat
ringostat.com
Ringostat is a platform of call tracking, telephony, and end-to-end analytics. Ringostat helps optimize marketing, considering ROI, build effective communication with customers, and boost sales. It is the only service of its kind in Eastern Europe to be an official Google Analytics technology partne...
Service Fusion
servicefusion.com
Service Fusion is a simple, powerful field service management software, offering a variety of features such as customer management, invoicing & payments, inventory management, time tracking, and reporting. The software is available on desktop and mobile apps to connect office staff, technicians and ...
Calltouch
calltouch.ru
Calltouch is an omnichannel marketing platform. We help to engage, convert and analyze your clients. Calltouch provides a call tracking service that gives all the information on the ads efficiency. Due to call tracking service you can divide all the ads to those that drive sales and to those that sp...
Infinity Hub
infinity.co
Discover what happens before, during, and after every call, and take real actions to drive marketing and operational efficiencies. Infinity is a world class ISO 27001 Certified call intelligence platform with granular visitor tracking capabilities. Infinity enables you to map the entire customer jou...
Infinity Portal
infinity.co
Discover what happens before, during, and after every call, and take real actions to drive marketing and operational efficiencies. Infinity is a world class ISO 27001 Certified call intelligence platform with granular visitor tracking capabilities. Infinity enables you to map the entire customer jou...
Revenue.io
revenue.io
Revenue.io powers high-performing teams with real-time guidance. By surfacing and recommending what works best, Revenue.io enables hundreds of customers like HPE, Nutanix, and AWS to deliver predictable results and optimize their entire revenue operation. Founded in 2013, Revenue.io is headquartered...
800.com
800.com
At 800.com, we're dedicated to helping businesses connect with their customers. As a leading provider of toll-free phone numbers, vanity phone numbers, and call software, we make it simple for companies to reach their customers anywhere in the world. Our mission is to empower human connection throug...
PBXDom
pbxdom.com
Облачные отчеты PBXDom позволяют легко создавать подробные отчеты о деятельности вашего телефона или колл-центра из любой точки мира; нет необходимости приобретать какое-либо дополнительное программное обеспечение. Добиться этого можно, установив сборщик PBXDom и подключив АТС или Колл-центр к компь...
Convirza
convirza.com
Convirza — первая корпоративная платформа для отслеживания и оптимизации звонков. Чтобы удовлетворить растущий спрос на аналитику телефонных звонков, мы сочетаем традиционное отслеживание звонков с мощным анализом телефонных звонков. Convirza использует технологию распознавания речи и сложные алгори...
DCDial
dcdial.com
Наше облачное решение для контакт-центра помогает компаниям обращаться к миллионам клиентов с помощью интерактивных текстовых и голосовых сообщений. Наше гибко настраиваемое решение может похвастаться интуитивно понятным и удобным интерфейсом, который позволяет нашим клиентам быстро и относительно л...
Salesken
salesken.ai
Salesken предоставляет вам пошаговую визуализацию эффективности работы ваших торговых представителей по звонкам, чтобы вы могли улучшить взаимодействие с клиентами и заключить больше сделок.
Ringba
ringba.com
Отслеживание звонков, атрибуция, отчетность и аналитика для маркетологов, цифровых агентств, колл-центров, оплаты за звонок и сетей повышения эффективности.
Invoca
invoca.com
Войдите в систему, чтобы получить доступ к платформе оплаты за вызов Invoca. Рекламодатели создают кампании на основе звонков, а издатели получают больше комиссий за привлечение звонков.