Альтернативы - Tock
Zomato
zomato.com
Крупнейшая в Индии служба доставки еды, ресторанов и ресторанов. Лучшая еда для большего количества людей.
Uber Eats
ubereats.com
Uber Eats — американская платформа онлайн-заказа и доставки еды, запущенная Uber в 2014 году и базирующаяся в Сан-Франциско, Калифорния.
DoorDash
doordash.com
DoorDash Inc. — американская служба доставки готовой еды по запросу, основанная в 2013 году студентами Стэнфорда Тони Сюй, Стэнли Тангом, Энди Фангом и Эваном Муром. Компания DoorDash, поддерживаемая Y Combinator, — одна из нескольких технологических компаний, которые используют логистические услуги...
Grubhub
grubhub.com
Grubhub Inc. — американская онлайн-платформа для заказа и доставки готовой еды через мобильные устройства, которая соединяет посетителей с местными ресторанами. Компания базируется в Чикаго, штат Иллинойс, и была основана в 2004 году. По состоянию на 2019 год у компании было 19,9 миллиона активных п...
Deliveroo
deliveroo.co.uk
Еда. Мы получим это. У каждого из нас есть свои любимцы. С Deliveroo доставьте ваши любимые местные рестораны и еду на вынос прямо к вашей двери. Все есть в меню. От всемирно известных сетей, таких как KFC, Wagamama, Nando’s, Burger King и Subway, до местных закусок и ваших любимых блюд на вынос — ...
OpenTable
opentable.com
Бронируйте столики онлайн, читайте отзывы посетителей о ресторанах и зарабатывайте баллы на бесплатное питание. OpenTable — это сеть онлайн-бронирования в режиме реального времени для ресторанов изысканной кухни.
Postmates
postmates.com
Postmate — американская компания, предлагающая доставку ресторанных блюд и других товаров по городу. По состоянию на февраль 2019 года Postmate работает в 2940 городах США. Служба использует приложения для мобильных телефонов и возможности своей системы глобального позиционирования для обеспечения с...
Onfleet
onfleet.com
Onfleet упрощает управление доставкой на последней миле. Интуитивная маршрутизация, диспетчеризация, отслеживание в реальном времени, аналитика и многое другое.
Just-Eat.ch
just-eat.ch
Просто закажите еду с Just Eat! Хотите пиццу, суши или вегетарианскую еду сегодня? Наслаждайтесь любимыми блюдами с быстрой доставкой или на вынос.
Caviar
trycaviar.com
Доставка и вынос из лучших местных ресторанов. Завтрак, обед, ужин и многое другое будет доставлено в целости и сохранности к вашей двери. Теперь предлагаем самовывоз и бесконтактную доставку.
Seamless
seamless.com
«Бесшовный» — это самый простой способ заказать еду на доставку или на вынос. К чему бы вы ни были настроены, где бы вы ни были к этому, вы это получите. Никаких меню, никаких телефонных звонков, никаких повторений. Seamless является частью портфеля брендов Grubhub Inc.
Slice
slicelife.com
Slice — самый простой способ заказать любимую местную пиццу. Мы соединяем миллионы любителей пиццы с тысячами пиццерий по всей стране.
Just-Eat.dk
just-eat.dk
Закажите еду на вынос онлайн из более чем 2300 местных ресторанов в Just Eat. Получите пиццу, суши и многое другое с доставкой прямо к вашей двери!
Just-Eat.fr
just-eat.fr
Доставка на дом из лучших ресторанов рядом с вами осуществляется с помощью Just Eat, нового названия Allo Resto! Заказать сейчас!
DelivApp
delivapp.com
Логистический механизм по требованию. Усовершенствуйте свои заказы с помощью настоящего программного обеспечения для управления доставкой по требованию. Отправка, планирование маршрута, управление курьерской службой — все это адаптировано к вашим потребностям.
ChowNow
chownow.com
ChowNow — это система онлайн-заказа и приложение для заказа еды без комиссии, помогающее ресторанам накормить голодных клиентов.
Tycode
tycode.tech
Tycode дает вам возможность совершить революцию в вашем продовольственном бизнесе. Теперь ваши клиенты могут не только делать заказы откуда угодно, будь то стол, номер в отеле или где угодно в вашем помещении, но могут платить вам онлайн, делать одновременные заказы и пользоваться различными другими...
Fresho
fresho.com
Fresho — ведущее программное обеспечение для онлайн-заказа для оптовых поставщиков продуктов питания и торговых точек. Используйте Fresho, чтобы сделать заказ продуктов питания оптом простым и без стресса.
Owner.com
owner.com
Owner.com — это универсальная платформа, которую независимые рестораны используют для усиления своего цифрового присутствия. Оно дает независимым ресторанам технологические и маркетинговые суперсилы таких крупных брендов, как Domino's, Chick Fil-A и SweetGreen. Платформа может обеспечить все: от веб...
BentoBox
getbento.com
Познакомьтесь с технологией, которая делает ресторанное волшебство реальностью. BentoBox помогает ресторанам по всему миру создавать лучшие впечатления для своих клиентов и сотрудников — от дизайна веб-сайта до решений для онлайн-заказа и оплаты.
Menubly
menubly.com
Menubly lets you create a digital menu with online ordering capabilities, catering to a diverse range of businesses including restaurants, bakeries, cafes, and food trucks. Menubly is everything your restaurant needs for you to take your customers’ orders directly from your website while protecting ...
MealPe
mealpe.app
MealPe is an online Food Search and ordering Service provider App for Canteens, Cafeterias, and Food Courts exclusively for Native - Captive Audience and Gate Communities like Co-Working, Corporate Park, Hospitals, Events, Venues, Stadiums, Coliving Spaces
MalouApp
malou.io
The MalouApp is a tailored digital marketing solution designed exclusively for restaurants, integrating a restaurant’s Google page, social media profiles, as well as listing and delivery platforms all into one centralized hub.
Vromo
vromo.io
VROMO makes it easy to manage on-demand deliveries for restaurant chains that use in-house delivery drivers, third-party fleets, or a combination of both. With VROMO you can automatically offer jobs to drivers and engage with your customers like never before. Send live driver tracking links to the c...
Restimo
restimo.com
Restimo integrates all delivery channels (UberEats, Glovo, Bolt Food, Wolt, Takeaway), POS systems and deliverymen in one place. It provides order integration, menu management and business reporting on one screen.
Quicklly
quicklly.com
Quicklly is an online marketplace that connects consumers with local South Asian stores and restaurants in the U.S., providing a seamless shopping and dining experience. It serves as a bridge for those seeking authentic South Asian goods, groceries, and meals, facilitating easy online orders and del...
Phygital24
phygital24.com
It’s time to own your Online Ordering System as third party apps —many of which withhold data—interfere with the direct relationship between a restaurant and its customers, thereby charging high commission
Ordermark
ordermark.com
Ordermark supports a range of online ordering services so restaurants can maximize their reach and revenue, all through one printer.
OnCater
oncater.com
OnCater is an online marketplace that connects businesses with restaurants and caterers. marketplace for business catering, with over 12,000
Nutrislice
nutrislice.com
Nutrislice is a non-commercial foodservice technology company that elevates the customer experience - with digital ordering, menus and signage - while making operators' lives easier. From modernizing dining to ensuring people have access to nutritious meals, we’re passionate about foodservice. We pa...
Menuviel
menuviel.com
QR menus are the most hygienic, innovative and practical way to present your menu items. Your guests can scan the QR code on the table with their mobile phones and view your menu without downloading any 3rd party app. Fully digital, cost effective, contactless, faster and easier. Menuviel QR Menu ca...
Grubtech
grubtech.com
Grubtech empowers restaurants and food & beverage businesses with integrated solutions, streamlining and centralizing everything from order handling, food preparation, to delivery. Their flagship product, gOnline, seamlessly integrates fragmented systems and third-party applications into a unified r...
Deliforce
deliforce.io
This platform offers your pick up and delivery management, the ultimate convenience and hassle-free tracking of the agents, along with easy assignment of tasks and complete management.
Clorder
clorder.com
All Your Restaurants Digital Ordering & Marketing Needs In One Place Online Ordering. Digital Marketing. Mobile Applications. On-Demand Delivery.
Upmenu
upmenu.com
Upmenu is an online ordering system and app that helps restaurants process online orders and payments, handle table bookings, create promotions, loyalty programs, and more. Upmenu is everything your restaurant needs for you to take your customers’ orders directly from your website or app while prote...
Restaurantify
restaurantify.com
Restaurantify is for Restauranteurs for Creating or Designing Professional Restaurant Website and App With Online Ordering System.
Order Tiger
ordertiger.com
Best-in-class online food ordering system for independent restaurants, multi-stores, dark kitchens, marketplaces & other on-demand businesses worldwide.
Orders.co
orders.co
Menu Management: Orders.co Master Menu Management system give you complete control over all your menus in one user-friendly place. Menu Sync ™ allows restaurants to link all their menus to an Orders.co Master Menu and have uniformity across all connected platforms. Saving precious time and money. Or...
Foodzat
foodzat.com
Foodzat is an unique online food delivery script and online food ordering software with mobile application available on both iOS and Android platform to help restaurant owners to find the right customers for their food items to be delivered. Foodzat app is the best food for takeout & delivery softwa...
Chowmill
chowmill.com
Chowmill offers unparalleled office meal services with the largest selection of dishes to satisfy your diverse workforce. Book a Demo
ChatFood
chatfood.io
ChatFood is a mobile ordering and payment platform for leading hospitality and entertainment brands. It provides advanced tools to help businesses deliver their customers a seamless ordering and payment experience both on-premise and online. ChatFood's feature-rich offering helps businesses grow sus...
Ytock
ytock.com
Ytock is an online ordering platform assisting restaurant owners in streamlining restaurant operations. Ease of managing orders and promotional activities of the restaurant. Customized food ordering platform with flexible pricing options. Ytock supports digital wallets and quick payment methods. Cus...
Storekit
storekit.com
Transform your takeaway, restaurant, or bar with our Free Digital Menu, Takeaway and Online Ordering System. Serve better customer experiences, streamline operations and see increased profitability. Take back control of your business and elevate your service today, with storekit.
Restolabs
restolabs.com
Start accepting direct orders from your customers with Restolabs All-in-One Online Ordering System - all commission free. Web Ordering Mobile App Ordering Curbside Pickup In-Store Pickup QR Menu Ordering Facebook Ordering and much more... The software also supports Grocery Ordering and Catering Orde...
MealShift
mealshift.co.uk
MealShift is an innovative platform that connects restaurants and self-employed food delivery couriers through an intuitive mobile app
FoodNotify
foodnotify.com
FoodNotify is the F&B Management Platform for food service and hospitality businesses. The software offers different modules and integrations that give you control for all your processes and bring transparency into your business. Users can order products from all their suppliers on one platform. You...
Deliverect
deliverect.com
Deliverect is a fast-growing SAAS scale-up that connects third-party delivery platforms and food businesses around the globe. We’re neither a delivery provider, nor a POS system - we bridge the gap between them. In order to help businesses manage their food delivery and takeout operations more effic...
BistroUX
bistroux.com
BistroUX — это программное обеспечение для онлайн-ресторанов, предназначенное для онлайн-заказа еды, бронирования и покупки подарочных карт.