Add contacts, find qualified emails & synchronize LinkedIn & Sales Navigator conversations to the CRM through Surfe’s simple Chrome extension. Surfe is the #1 solution for integrating your ... Show More RM with LinkedIn to • eliminate the need for manual data entry • enhance data quality through enrichment • gain visibility into contact, lead, and deal statuses • boost sales productivity Compatible with HubSpot, Salesforce, Pipedrive, Copper and Salesloft. Loved by Google, Uber, AWS, Bolt.. Over 80% of B2B leads come from LinkedIn, but it’s not optimized for sales. Manually inputting data from LinkedIn to the CRM takes hours and can lead to data inconsistencies that negatively impact sales performance. Additionally, accessing the right data at the right time can be challenging, and hinder revenue generation. For sales and revenue teams who want to save time on administrative tasks and achieve optimal accuracy in their CRM data. As a GDPR-compliant and ISO27001-certified tool, Surfe helps your team operate from a gold standard of data, making sure everything is structured, categorized, updated, and protected.

