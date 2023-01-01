Альтернативы - Smartcat
Murf AI
murf.ai
Переходите от текста к речи с помощью универсального генератора голоса с искусственным интеллектом. Поддержка искусственного интеллекта, голоса реальных людей. Создавайте озвучку студийного качества за считанные минуты. Используйте реалистичные голоса искусственного интеллекта Мерфа для подкастов,...
memoQ
memoq.com
memoQ — это собственный пакет программного обеспечения для компьютерного перевода, работающий в операционных системах Microsoft Windows. Он разработан венгерской компанией-разработчиком программного обеспечения memoQ Fordítástechnológiai Zrt. (memoQ Translation Technologies), ранее Kilgray, поставщи...
XTM Cloud
xtm.cloud
Локализация и распространение материалов в нескольких регионах является сложной задачей. Вам нужно решение для перевода, которое было бы простым, масштабируемым и надежным. Система управления переводами XTM (TMS) поможет вам быстрее и с меньшими затратами доставлять ваш контент, локализованный на не...
Matecat
matecat.com
Matecat — это бесплатный онлайн-инструмент CAT с открытым исходным кодом. Это бесплатно для переводческих компаний, переводчиков и корпоративных пользователей.
Crowdin
crowdin.com
Платформа управления локализацией Crowdin — это технологическое решение для вашей команды. Переведите и обновите контент вашего многоязычного продукта с помощью нашего облачного программного обеспечения.
Transifex
transifex.com
Интегрируйтесь с Transifex для управления созданием многоязычных веб-сайтов и контента приложений. Заказывайте переводы, наблюдайте за ходом перевода и пользуйтесь такими инструментами, как TM.
Lokalise
lokalise.com
Платформа локализации, созданная для роста. Охватите совершенно новую аудиторию пользователей приложений, онлайн-покупателей, веб-браузеров и игроков, предоставляя локальный опыт на их языке, где бы они ни находились.
Unbabel
unbabel.com
Unbabel предлагает услуги многоязычного перевода на более чем 30 языков, чтобы улучшить качество обслуживания клиентов. Узнайте больше о наших решениях для работы с языками!
Weglot
weglot.com
Самый быстрый и простой способ перевести ваш сайт и охватить более широкую аудиторию!
Lingotek
lingotek.com
Lingotek, a member of the Straker Group, was established in 2006 and is located in Lehi, Utah. With the first cloud-based TMS platform, Lingotek has been integral in the technology revolution within the Localization and Translation industry. Acquired by Straker Translations in 2021, Lingotek is pois...
Redokun
redokun.com
Redokun is a cloud-based translation tool that can be used to translate various types of documents while preserving their layout and design. It's a simple solution that's easy to use and integrate (onboard your team in hours) and will allow you to lower the time and translation costs while increasin...
Bureau Works
bureauworks.com
Bureau Works is a cloud-based translation management system that transforms complex translation and localization management into simple and predictable activities. Our technology solves the problem of managing translations as a whole. From knowledge management to performance management and payment, ...
Wordfast
wordfast.com
Wordfast solutions are designed to help translators save time, money and effort by storing your translations in a translation memory database and retrieving that translated content automatically for future projects. Since 1999, Wordfast has been committed to providing the most user-friendly and affo...
Lingohub
lingohub.com
Stay in control of the project's localization - manage, coordinate and launch international products faster. Lingohub is an all-in-one localization solution where you can focus on tech goals, avoid manual work, test design across different languages, and simplify the localization process. Integrated...
TextUnited
textunited.com
TextUnited is an award-winning, cloud-based Translation Management System. Providing a collaborative translation environment, we deliver scalable, multilingual processes - facilitating omnichannel communication for companies across a multitude of industries around the globe. Combining cutting-edge m...
Language I/O
languageio.com
Language I/O ensures any customer service agent can talk to any customer on any channel in any language. Through the power of AI, your follow-the-sun model now supports every language under the sun, whether it is on chat, voice, or email. Our unique model ensures you have the best translation availa...
EasyTranslate
easytranslate.com
EasyTranslate offers translation management, access to translators or copywriters and generative AI - all on one centralised software. Manage and automate your translations in an efficient way. Find a large variety of no-code plugins that integrate directly into your CMS, PIM and other systems. More...
Phrase Localization Suite
phrase.com
The Phrase Localization Platform is a unique, AI-powered language platform that integrates translation, scoring, and automation tools in one place for businesses and language service providers. It offers scalability, a vendor-neutral approach, and advanced analytics for performance optimization. Rea...