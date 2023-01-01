Альтернативы - SalesGig
Dripify
dripify.io
Ускорьте привлечение потенциальных клиентов в LinkedIn с помощью Dripify. Многофункциональный инструмент автоматизации LinkedIn, призванный помочь вашему отделу продаж улучшить поиск потенциальных клиентов в LinkedIn и заключить больше сделок — и все это на полном автопилоте.
Salesrobot
salesrobot.co
Автоматизируйте холодные информационные кампании по электронной почте и в социальных сетях. Попробуйте наше проверенное программное обеспечение для автоматизации продаж и каждый день увеличивайте свои усилия по охвату клиентов, как это делают более 2000 наших пользователей.
Tech Tracker
techtracker.io
Techtracker is the leading provider of technology tracking services on the internet. With Techtracker, clients can discover which technologies or products any company is using, and receive live alerts upon installations. Additionally, Techtracker has added keyword scanning capabilities on websites t...
Captain Data
captaindata.co
Captain Data is a no-code data extraction and automation platform. With Captain Data you can extract web data, enrich it with multiple sources or data providers and integrate it inside the tools you use like spreadsheets or CRMs. Use cases include finding leads and companies, enriching leads, automa...
SaveMyLeads
savemyleads.com
Facebook Lead Ads notifications to CRM, Email or SMS. Send notifications in real time about new leads via Email, SMS or integrate with your CRM & Spreadsheets. Stop downloading CSV from Facebook again and again.
Trueleads
trueleads.com
Trueleads is a cloud-based platform that interacts with the existing algorithms and applications already in place on LinkedIn. It will help you to grow your LinkedIn network and sales pipeline by automating the entire process of searching for and connecting with chosen targets (decision-makers). Onc...
PersistIQ
persistiq.com
PersistIQ — это платформа для взаимодействия с клиентами, которая автоматизирует поиск потенциальных клиентов, работу с электронной почтой, звонки, выполнение задач и продажи в социальных сетях. Тысячи отделов продаж используют PersistIQ, чтобы находить электронные письма потенциальных клиентов, отп...