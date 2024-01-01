Альтернативы - Perpetua
Impact
impact.com
Impact Partnership Cloud™ — ведущее в мире решение для автоматизации партнерских отношений, которое обнаруживает, управляет, защищает и оптимизирует все каналы партнерства, обеспечивая настоящий экспоненциальный рост.
LTK
shopltk.com
Покупайте новинки в сфере моды, дома, красоты и фитнеса от влиятельных лиц LTK, которым вы доверяете. Идеи рабочей одежды, свадебные платья для гостей, образы для путешествий и многое другое.
GRIN
grin.co
GRIN — лучшее программное обеспечение для влиятельного маркетинга для брендов электронной коммерции. Наша платформа на базе искусственного интеллекта включает в себя более 32 миллионов влиятельных лиц, рабочую комнату для проведения кампаний, отчетность и аналитику, платежи и выполнение продуктов, п...
PartnerStack
partnerstack.com
Программное обеспечение для управления взаимоотношениями с партнерами для масштабирования любой программы: партнерской, реселлерской, маркетинговой и т. д. Узнайте, почему SaaS-компании растут с помощью PartnerStack PRM.
Keyhole
keyhole.co
Keyhole — это компания, занимающаяся аналитикой хэштегов и социальных сетей, которая предоставляет данные в реальном времени с отслеживанием хэштегов для Twitter, Instagram и Facebook.
Meltwater
meltwater.com
Узнайте, как Meltwater помогает командам по связям с общественностью и маркетингу отслеживать освещение в СМИ как в новостях, так и в социальных сетях, а также совершенствовать управление брендом.
Affable.ai
affable.ai
Платформа влиятельного маркетинга Affable позволяет глобальным брендам, агентствам и брендам электронной коммерции D2C с легкостью находить влиятельных лиц, управлять кампаниями и измерять рентабельность инвестиций! Проверенные влиятельные лица. 100+ Клиентов.
Emplifi
emplifi.io
Оптимизируйте цифровой путь клиента. Единая платформа Emplifi для программного обеспечения для работы с клиентами и программного обеспечения для управления социальными сетями закрывает пробел в клиентском опыте.
HypeAuditor
hypeauditor.com
Комплексное решение для расширения возможностей вашего влиятельного маркетинга. Управляйте полным жизненным циклом своих маркетинговых кампаний влияния.
Traackr
traackr.com
Traackr — это система учета для маркетинга влияния на основе данных, которую маркетологи используют для инвестирования в правильные стратегии, оптимизации кампаний и масштабирования программ.
Skeepers
octoly.com
Ведущая маркетинговая платформа для влиятельных лиц Octoly помогает брендам повысить свою узнаваемость, завоевать доверие и увеличить продажи, объединяя проверенных микровлиятельных лиц и потребителей в большом масштабе. Бренды используют наше курируемое сообщество для создания публикаций в социаль...
StarNgage
starngage.com
В StarNgage мы верим, что социально распространяемый визуальный контент — это будущее рекламы. Сейчас это происходит в Instagram, и мы хотим помочь брендам в этом приключении и победить в Instagram. Эта платформа позволяет брендам оценивать свои маркетинговые усилия в Instagram и привлекать влиятель...
GrowthHero
growthhero.io
GrowthHero — это мощное программное обеспечение для партнерского, влиятельного и реферального маркетинга — все в одном. Начиная всего с 49 долларов США, GrowthHero масштабируется вместе с вами! Полностью гибкие инструменты для вашего успеха: - Партнерский портал с белой маркировкой, полная настройка...
Influence.co
influence.co
Все, что вам нужно, чтобы стать творцом. Присоединяйтесь к первой профессиональной сети, созданной для влиятельных лиц и авторов. Создайте свой профиль сегодня, чтобы зарабатывать деньги, учиться друг у друга и знакомиться с людьми через сообщества.
Taggbox
taggbox.com
Платформа №1 для создания пользовательского контента для создания и публикации кампаний пользовательского контента в различных маркетинговых точках. Идеальная платформа пользовательского контента для успешного повышения доверия к бренду, узнаваемости, вовлечения пользователей и продаж.
Fohr
fohr.co
Fohr — одна из ведущих маркетинговых компаний, объединяющих нужных влиятельных лиц и представителей брендов с ведущими брендами. Посетите наш сайт сегодня.
#paid
hashtagpaid.com
Платный хэштег. Находите авторов, запускайте кампании и вносите в белый список авторов — на одной платформе. Маркетинг влияния теперь стал безопасным, простым и быстрым.
Audiense
audiense.com
Все, что вам нужно, чтобы понять аудиторию и получить лучшие маркетинговые результаты, результаты в социальных сетях, результаты влиятельных лиц, медиа-стратегии, стратегии роста или окупаемость рекламных расходов. Поставьте сегментацию потребителей и культурные особенности в центр своей стратегии ...
Upfluence
upfluence.com
Увеличьте продажи с помощью авторского маркетинга. Маркетинг влияния, партнерские программы, управление авторами, пользовательский контент, представители бренда: создавайте ценные партнерские отношения для развития вашего бизнеса.
BrandBacker
brandbacker.com
BrandBacker is a fast growing blogger, vlogger and influencer network that connects brands who want to get exposure on blogs and social networks to over 10,000 bloggers and influencers looking for opportunities.
OkFans
okfans.com
Okfans is a subscription websites where content creators such as: YouTubers, fitness trainers, models, content creators, public figures and adult content creators can make money by starting their subscription business, in order to monetize their profession. Fans can pay for content (photos and video...
Node App
node-app.com
Node is a private platform that allows businesses to have their products sampled and promoted by hundreds of vetted influencers. Over 1000 brands across North America use Node to post products and services that are matched with content creators in their niche. In addition to social media posts, busi...
Publicfast
publicfast.com
Publicfast is an online platform that helps brands and businesses find, connect to, and collaborate with real influencers in the six most popular social media networks. We help agencies spend less time finding appropriate creators and launching effective data-driven campaigns.
Onalytica Influencers
onalytica.com
Founded in 2009, Onalytica specialises in providing Influencer Relationship Management software and supporting professional services to help brands scale 1-to-1 Influencer Relationship Management results. We work with Marketing, Communication, Digital & PR professionals to help configure bespoke inf...
Word on The Block
wordontheblock.com
Word on the Block is the easiest, most efficient way to access the influencer marketing world. Just tell us exactly who your target influencer is and we start immediately optimizing to find the perfect group of creators to match your brand.
NeoReach
neoreach.com
NeoReach is a tech-enabled influencer marketing agency and software solution who manages world-class influencer campaigns for leading brands and global Fortune 500s. They offer the best-in-class influencer search, management, and tracking with enterprise-grade analytics that make it easy to build in...
galleri5
galleri5.com
galleri5 helps brands supercharge their creator workflows. galleri5's industry leading suite of solutions across analytics, marketing and commerce are trusted by brands such as H&M, MANGO, Nautica, Myntra enabling tens of thousands of creators to monetize their talent over the years.
Avalan
avalan.io
Avalan is all-in-one solution to scale your influencer marketing. Effortlessly find great influencers, analyse them, review your competitors' influencer strategy and automate campaigns to drive more sales. Scale 10x faster than if you had to do it manually.
Smartfluence
smartfluence.io
Smartfluence is the leading influencer marketing discovery and management platform that algorithmically connects brands and advertisers with social media influencers using machine learning and artificial intelligence. Trusted by hundreds of brands, Smartfluence scales influencer marketing programs a...
Sideqik
sideqik.com
Sideqik is a technology solution that helps marketers face the future. Our all-in-one influencer marketing automation platform helps brands discover and activate the right influencers. Then we help our customers quantify their campaigns with end-to-end measurement. Sideqik’s customers — which includ...
Vamp
vamp.com
Vamp is a global influencer marketing and content creation platform. It connects brands like Adobe, Estée Lauder and Nestlé to its vetted community of creators, for beautifully effective campaigns. A trusted Business Partner of Facebook, Creative Marketing Partner of TikTok and Creative Partner of Y...
ProductWind
productwind.com
ProductWind is the first influencer marketing platform hyper-focused on helping brands launch products and drive sales on Amazon, Walmart and other online retailers.
Lolly
lolly.com
Lolly.com is a unified Influencer Marketing solution, powering Brands to maximize their brand presence using creators on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.
InfluencerMarketing.Ai
influencermarketing.ai
IMAI is a comprehensive influencer marketing platform for brands, agencies, online stores and more. Discover, analyze, and measure over 300 million influencers with powerful search filters. IMAI also offers a dedicated campaign reporting dashboard. With IMAI you can streamline your entire workflow f...
Lumanu
lumanu.com
Automate payments to your creative talent with Lumanu, the payment platform built for the creator economy. Lumanu saves marketing and finance teams 100s of hours every month by streamlining the entire payment process: - Pay creative talent anywhere in world w/ same day payments Integrates with all m...
Creatable
creatable.io
Creatable is the influencer marketing platform for ecommerce, where brands run campaigns that leverage creators (influencers & store associates) to generate authentic product content. The content is shared with creator audiences on social, indexed by Google and drives new organic engagement and sale...
Qoruz
qoruz.com
Qoruz is a creator network that helps brands find, communicate, and collaborate with creators. Qoruz Platform offers Brands the ability to: 🔍 Discover the RIGHT Influencer for the job (from 7.5 Million Creators!) 💬 Chat and Engage directly (No Middlemen!) 💰 Launch your Campaigns and Pay transpare...
Viplink AI
viplink.ai
The Content Collaboration Platform. Reach 10x more your target audience, with our AI brands can streamline content collaboration super fast reaching millions of views with hundreds of videos.
Glewee
glewee.com
Glewee is the easiest and fastest all-in-one influencer marketing network changing the way brands and agencies do influencer marketing trusted by over 2,500 brands & agencies as well as 10,000+ creators & influencers. Glewee allows brands and agencies the ability to launch, manage, track, and scale ...
Lefty
lefty.io
Lefty is an end-to end influencer marketing platform built for the leading lifestyle brands. Lefty helps brands & agencies manage top-performing influencer programs: talent discovery & qualification, relationship management, automated campaign reporting, performance measurement and competitive bench...
MagicLinks
magiclinks.com
MagicLinks is an award-winning Influencer Marketing Platform and Certified B Corporation powering social commerce with Creators and the world’s leading consumer brands. MagicLinks’ proprietary technology, Match Intelligence™, provides strategic Creator matching for Brands looking to drive awareness,...
Julius
juliusworks.com
Julius is an influencer-marketing platform offering scalable full-funnel solutions driven by data. Its proprietary technology serves enterprise clients’ unique needs in identifying, activating and accurately measuring and gaining the best value on their campaigns. The company has attracted global cl...
trendHERO
trendhero.io
trendHERO is an advanced influencer marketing platform for Instagram. Main purposes: - Influencers search and discovery - Fake followers and likes detection - Account audit - Growth tracking - Audience analysis (geo and interests stats) - Competitors monitoring - Ads database - Influencer Outreach -...
Popular Pays
popularpays.com
Popular Pays is your all-in-one influencer marketing and visual content creation platform for brands of all sizes. Designed to make collaboration easy and intuitive, Popular Pays enables you to scale your content creation efforts and launch marketing campaigns that drive business impact, without jug...
Aspire
aspire.io
Aspire is the influencer marketing platform empowering eCommerce brands to build and cultivate influential communities of influencers, ambassadors, affiliates, customers, and more. Brands using Aspire can discover authentic partners, streamline relationships, scale their programs, and measure true b...
Influencity
influencity.com
Influencity is an AI-powered Influencer Marketing solution that allows for complete Influencer Relationship Management on a single platform. Our technology stack includes 60+ features that help companies large and small customize their workflows and successfully execute end-to-end influencer campaig...
Tribe Dynamics
tribedynamics.com
Tribe Dynamics offers advanced influencer marketing analytics and solutions for iconic lifestyle brands. Our influencer marketing analytics platform allows you to get the full picture of your brand’s earned media program. We help you: - Gain full visibility into all of the most important influencer ...
SocialBook
socialbook.io
Finding influencers who can increase sales and deliver results is the main goal of any brand! Don’t hire influencers that have no influence, use SocialBook. SocialBook is an extremely powerful, end-to-end influencer marketing management software tool. With SocialBook you can do the following: 1) Sea...
inBeat
inbeat.co
Search and find TikTok and Instagram influencers in our spam-checked influencer database. Use our tools to search, vet and track your influencer marketing campaigns.
Afluencer
afluencer.com
Meet Influencers, Micro-Influencers and Creators here! For posts and reels on Instagram, TikTok and YouTube. • Well introduce you to new partners who will create user-generated content (UGC) for you and also post it on their social media channels. • You can register with us (for free!) to setup your...
CreatorIQ
creatoriq.com
CreatorIQ is the most trusted influencer marketing platform for organizations looking to advance their creator marketing. Its enterprise-grade technology and industry-leading intelligence facilitates scaled creator discovery, streamlined workflows and robust reporting, while ensuring compliance and ...
Captiv8
captiv8.io
Captiv8 is the largest AI-Powered Branded Content Platform, connecting brands to digital influencers and creators to tell powerful stories. Marketers leverage the platform to discover influencers, create buzz-worthy content, manage their campaigns, and measure results. At the core of the platform is...
Phyllo
getphyllo.com
Phyllo is a data gateway to access creator data directly from the source platforms. Phyllo builds the underlying infrastructure that connects with every creator platform, maintains a live data feed to the systems these platforms use to manage creators' data and provides a normalized data set so that...
Storyclash
storyclash.com
Storyclash — это маркетинговая платформа для влиятельных лиц, которая использует уникальную технологию контента на базе искусственного интеллекта, чтобы помочь брендам и агентствам масштабировать свои программы для авторов. Находите настоящих авторов, измеряйте эффективность своих кампаний и управля...
Launchmetrics
launchmetrics.com
Launchmetrics — это первое на рынке облако эффективности бренда на базе искусственного интеллекта, предоставляющее более чем 1200 клиентам программное обеспечение и данные, необходимые для объединения стратегии с исполнением. Облако эффективности бренда помогает руководителям запускать кампании, ра...
CisionOne
cision.one
Формируйте будущее вашего бренда. В настоящее время. Чтобы эффективно ориентироваться в современном медиа-ландшафте, командам по связям с общественностью и коммуникациям нужна платформа нового типа, которая использует возможности искусственного интеллекта, предоставляет информацию о СМИ в режиме реа...
Later
later.com
Later — это платформа для маркетинга и коммерции в социальных сетях, которая помогает владельцам бизнеса, создателям, агентствам и командам социальных сетей развивать свои бренды и бизнес в Интернете. Later поможет вам сэкономить время и развивать свой бизнес, упрощая управление всей вашей стратеги...
Onclusive
onclusive.com
Onclusive — глобальный партнер, обеспечивающий успех в сфере PR и коммуникаций. Работая с тысячами организаций по всему миру, мы понимаем, с каким давлением вы сталкиваетесь. Например, создание сильного бренда и репутации. Быть глазами, ушами и совестью вашей организации. Поддержка высшего руководст...
Bazaarvoice
bazaarvoice.com
Тысячи ведущих мировых брендов и ритейлеров доверяют технологиям, услугам и опыту Bazaarvoice для увеличения доходов, расширения охвата, получения действенной информации и создания лояльных сторонников. Согласно новому заказному исследованию, проведенному Forrester Consulting от имени Bazaarvoice, к...