Альтернативы - Nearmap
Tableau
tableau.com
Tableau (по-французски буквально «столик», также означает «картина»; мн. «таблицы» или, реже, «таблицы») может означать:
ArcGIS Online
arcgis.com
ArcGIS Online — облачное программное обеспечение для создания и публикации интерактивных веб-карт. Составляйте карту и взаимодействуйте с данными о вашем местоположении Создавайте интерактивные веб-карты с помощью ArcGIS Online, веб-картографического программного обеспечения Esri. Получите новые п...
Scribble Maps
scribblemaps.com
Легко создавайте, анализируйте и делитесь картами. Делитесь картами с друзьями, встраивайте карты на веб-сайты и создавайте изображения или PDF-файлы.
Mapbox
mapbox.com
Карты и локации для разработчиков. Точные данные о местоположении и мощные инструменты разработчика, которые изменят наше представление о мире.
IPinfo
ipinfo.io
Мы являемся надежным источником информации об IP-адресах, обрабатывая 40 миллиардов запросов API геолокации IP в месяц для более чем 1000 компаний и более 100 000 разработчиков.
Radar
radar.com
Инфраструктура местоположения для каждого продукта и услуги. Самые инновационные компании используют SDK и API определения местоположения Radar для обеспечения работы на основе определения местоположения на сотнях миллионов устройств по всему миру.
Placer.ai
placer.ai
Принимайте более разумные решения в сфере недвижимости и заключайте больше сделок, используя данные Placer.ai о местоположении и пешеходном трафике.
CARTO
carto.com
Монетизация данных о транзакциях. Mastercard Advisors использует CARTO, чтобы превращать миллионы ежедневных транзакций по кредитным картам в данные о местоположении для B2B-клиентов в сфере розничной торговли, недвижимости и государственного сектора.
SalesRabbit
salesrabbit.com
Ведущая платформа продаж на местах теперь с геймификацией Геймификация — это революционный набор инструментов, который преобразует данные в значительно улучшенную производительность торговых представителей, повышая способность вашей команды продаж преуспевать на целых 107%. Испытайте это прямо сейч...
Alteryx
alteryx.com
Alteryx предоставляет ведущую облачную платформу аналитики. Мы даем возможность каждому получить ценную информацию с помощью автоматизации аналитики на базе искусственного интеллекта.
TravelTime
traveltime.com
Создавайте великолепные приложения с помощью API-интерфейсов местоположения TravelTime. Посвящается конфиденциальности данных и точности транспортных данных.
IP GeoLocation
ipgeolocation.io
Бесплатный API-интерфейс геолокации IP и точная база данных поиска IP-адресов. Бесплатный IP-API предоставляет информацию о стране, городе, штате, провинции, местной валюте, широте и долготе, сведениях о компании, поиске интернет-провайдера, языке, почтовом индексе, телефонном коде страны, информаци...
PlaceKit
placekit.io
API поиска местоположений: поиск мест по всему миру, автозаполнение, местоположение магазина и двустороннее геокодирование для вашего приложения.
Geo Targetly
geotargetly.com
Геотаргетинг посетителей вашего сайта с помощью наших инструментов геотаргетинга. Перенаправляйте посетителей или показывайте контент по стране, штату и городу, используя их геолокацию по IP.
Geoblink
geoblink.com
Geoblink is the Location Intelligence platform that helps professionals from the retail, real estate, and FMCG industries understand how location affects the performance of their businesses. Its advanced data analytics and predictive statistics empower companies to perform in-depth market research, ...
FlyPix AI
flypix.ai
FlyPix AI is an advanced object detection platform designed for analyzing satellite and drone imagery . It offers users the ability to detect, segment and localize objects and areas within these images as well as track changes and identify anomalies. It's user-friendly interface and no-code approach...
IdealSpot
idealspot.com
IdealSpot has spent the last eight years aggregating consumer and retail market data to build the most comprehensive, up-to-date, and geographically granular map of the US retail market available in the world. On top of our data foundations, we have developed expertise in the analysis of consumer be...
GeoIQ
geoiq.ai
GeoIQ is a locational intelligence platform that tells the value of each location - people, their behaviours, businesses, and potentials - as easily consumable layers on maps.
Glympse
corp.glympse.com
Glympse is the pioneer of location technology and the leading geo-location tracking platform with built-in customer notifications and communications. We provide best-in-class location-based technology to capture, ingest and process data to predictively visualize and provide notifications & updates t...
Cloudscene
cloudscene.com
Cloudscene is a data-driven marketplace platform that transforms the way businesses buy and sell network services. By streamlining procurement and simplifying sales activities, Cloudscene makes way for stronger connections, easier tracking and management, empowered and agile teams, time and cost eff...
Nrby
nrby.com
Nrby is the smarter way for mobile teams to communicate. Created by veterans of field operations with decades of experience, Nrby is designed to be easy and intuitive to use by field personnel, contractors and managers on mobile, tablet, and desktop. The app features powerful Location Intelligence c...
Fielda
fielda.com
Fielda is a Low-Code and Easy to use Mobile Data Collection and Workflow management platform built specifically for field activity. Whether your organization is doing Field Asset inspection, Device Installation projects, or simple data collection, Fielda can help you stay on schedule, share data, el...
xMap
xmap.ai
xMap is an location intelligence SaaS platform that provides vast range of data sets from multiple industries which allow enterprises and businesses to view data on maps, analyze the data and make data based decisons. xMap is offering comprehensive insights that guide businesses seamlessly to unpara...
LogiNext
loginextsolutions.com
LogiNext Mile provides delivery route optimisation through geo-location and tracking automation. It also outlines the optimal usage of the resource capacity to reduce its cost up to 10%. The overall travelling distance and time can be reduced which would optimise company resources.
Maptive
maptive.com
Maptive transforms your data into a custom Google map in minutes. Start a free trial of our feature-rich enterprise-level software, and discover the hidden opportunities in your data with our powerful mapping tools.
GeoComply
geocomply.com
Founded in 2011, GeoComply provides fraud prevention and cybersecurity solutions that detect location fraud and help verify a user's true digital identity. Trusted by leading brands and regulators for the past ten years, the company's fraud and compliance solutions are approved by dozens of regulato...
Azira Allspark
azira.com
Azira LLC, a global Consumer Insights platform, helps marketing and operational leaders improve their effectiveness with actionable intelligence to drive business results. Its mission is to create a more relevant world where brands are empowered to reach and build relationships with their consumers....
Azira Pinnacle
azira.com
Azira LLC, a global Consumer Insights platform, helps marketing and operational leaders improve their effectiveness with actionable intelligence to drive business results. Its mission is to create a more relevant world where brands are empowered to reach and build relationships with their consumers....
GapMaps
gapmaps.com
GapMaps is a cloud-based and easy-to-use retail mapping platform. The platform specialises in location intelligence, mapping and data analysis. GapMaps enable retail businesses to build and apply census, industry and digital data to network planning processes. Businesses obtain powerful, cost-effect...
Zartico
zartico.com
Операционная система Zartico Destination Operating System® (ZDOS®) включает в себя нашу запатентованную интегрированную модель данных™, включающую данные о геолокации, расходах и событиях с самой высокой частотой и самым высоким разрешением как для жителей, так и для посетителей, а также для всех ти...
Connectbase
connectbase.com
Мы предоставляем представителям отрасли связи информацию о местоположении и автоматизированные инструменты, которые помогают им заключать больше сделок. Преобразуйте свою сеть покупок и продаж.
Mapline
mapline.com
Подключите свои данные к реальному миру. За считанные секунды вы можете загрузить свои данные, просмотреть их на карте, создать маршруты, создать диаграммы и отчеты и объединить все это на визуальной информационной панели. Используя наши мощные аналитические инструменты, создайте новые способы визуа...
Zipscore.ai
zipscore.ai
Второй пилот с искусственным интеллектом для анализа рынка и планирования местоположения. Изучите полные данные переписи населения, карты почтовых индексов и многое другое в различных географических деталях.
MaxMind
maxmind.com
Создавайте более разумные и безопасные цифровые возможности с помощью точных данных Интегрируйте GeoIP® и обнаружение онлайн-мошенничества в свои приложения.
Loqate
loqate.com
Улучшите качество данных, записав правильные адреса в Великобритании. Повысьте конверсию и удобство работы пользователей с помощью технологии проверки почтового индекса и геокодирования.