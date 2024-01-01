WebCatalog

Альтернативы - Mynewdesk

Meltwater

Meltwater

meltwater.com

Узнайте, как Meltwater помогает командам по связям с общественностью и маркетингу отслеживать освещение в СМИ как в новостях, так и в социальных сетях, а также совершенствовать управление брендом.

Cision

Cision

cision.com

Cision Ltd. — компания по связям с общественностью и поставщик программного обеспечения и услуг для средств массовой информации. Компания зарегистрирована на Каймановых островах, ее штаб-квартира находится в Чикаго, штат Иллинойс; с клиентами по всему миру. Компания стала публичной в результате обра...

Critical Mention

Critical Mention

criticalmention.com

Лучший в своем классе сервис мониторинга СМИ для телевидения, радио, новостей, подкастов и социальных сетей, а также самая точная база данных контактов со СМИ в отрасли.

Agility PR Solutions

Agility PR Solutions

agilitypr.com

Agility PR Solutions (ранее MediaMiser) — поставщик программного обеспечения для мониторинга и анализа СМИ, а также профессиональных услуг для специалистов по связям с общественностью и маркетингу. Agility PR Solutions использует запатентованную технологию для мониторинга, агрегирования, анализа и о...

BuzzSumo

BuzzSumo

buzzsumo.com

Найдите контент, который работает лучше всего. Сотрудничайте с влиятельными людьми, которые имеют значение. Используйте нашу информацию о контенте, чтобы генерировать идеи, создавать высокоэффективный контент, отслеживать свою эффективность и выявлять влиятельных лиц. BuzzSumo поддерживает стратег...

BuzzStream

BuzzStream

buzzstream.com

BuzzStream — это веб-программное обеспечение, которое помогает лучшим маркетологам мира продвигать свои продукты, услуги и контент для создания ссылок, ажиотажа и брендов.

Prezly

Prezly

prezly.com

Prezly — это платформа для рассказывания историй, которая помогает организациям публиковать, распространять и владеть своими историями с целью привлечения поклонников.

Muck Rack

Muck Rack

muckrack.com

Используйте Muck Rack, чтобы находить журналистов, привлекать прессу к своей истории, следить за новостями и сообщать о влиянии вашего пиара. Журналисты могут создавать портфолио и ускорять свою карьеру.

Skeepers

Skeepers

octoly.com

Ведущая маркетинговая платформа для влиятельных лиц Octoly помогает брендам повысить свою узнаваемость, завоевать доверие и увеличить продажи, объединяя проверенных микровлиятельных лиц и потребителей в большом масштабе. Бренды используют наше курируемое сообщество для создания публикаций в социаль...

MediaHQ

MediaHQ

mediahq.com

MediaHQ изменит ваши отношения со СМИ. В одном месте вы можете создавать списки СМИ, распространять пресс-релизы, рассказывать свою историю и читать отчеты о пресс-релизах. Это позволяет мгновенно и без проблем делиться новостями.

PeakMetrics

PeakMetrics

peakmetrics.com

Автоматически собирайте и сообщайте об освещении в СМИ. PeakMetrics извлекает ценную информацию и создает полезные данные из миллионов неструктурированных межканальных наборов медиаданных в режиме реального времени.

The Shelf

The Shelf

theshelf.com

The Shelf is a site that helps freelance bloggers and social influencers connect with brands that want to collaborate.

Roxhill Media

Roxhill Media

roxhillmedia.com

Roxhill is the leading real-time media intelligence platform. Combining Alex Northcott's team of seasoned PR & industry professionals with innovative technology, Roxhill provides the media analys... Show More s and insight you need in today's fast moving marketplace.

PressPitch.io

PressPitch.io

presspitch.io

PressPitch.io is a community-driven public relations (PR) software. We bring together journalists, SMEs and startups to connect and collaborate directly. It provides a DIY solution to small businesses to accelerate their media presence and help journalists conduct quick interviews and surveys on the...

PodSeeker

PodSeeker

podseeker.co

Podseeker is a podcast media database for PR and marketing professionals. We help our users navigate the “new media” landscape and provide the tools to help them get booked on podcasts as a guest.

OnePitch

OnePitch

onepitch.co

Take the guesswork out of your earned media strategy. OnePitch's matching technology delivers a precise media list for every pitch, making it easier for your team to drive interest, secure placements, and increase brand affinity. Deliver results faster with OnePitch.

Sourcery

Sourcery

sourcery.ai

Reach More Customers. Earn Quality Backlinks. Stop wondering how to get free publicity. Our software helps you earn quality backlinks yourself. So easy, it’s like magic. » Increase Brand Awareness » More Inbound Traffic & Leads » Strategy & Coaching for Pitching HARO

JustReachOut

JustReachOut

justreachout.io

PR software and guidance to get the exposure you need to grow your business. Reach out knowing a journalist is a good fit for your story. Our software allows you to find the most relevant journalists, publications, press opportunities, podcasts and broken links so you can pitch with confidence. Our ...

NinjaOutreach

NinjaOutreach

ninjaoutreach.com

With over 130M profiles in our database from Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and Blogger websites NinjaOutreach is a top blogger and Influencer Marketing outreach software for online brands, digital marketers and small businesses interested in growing their presence online. Ninja offers a complete suite ...

Wizikey

Wizikey

wizikey.com

What is Wizikey? Wizikey is a media monitoring and PR software. It helps companies with media monitoring across different media along with trends, and insights on competitive intelligence and press release distribution across the world. It also helps PR professionals find the right set of reporters,...

Anewstip

Anewstip

anewstip.com

Anewstip is a one-stop PR platform that helps entrepreneurs, PR professionals and marketers search for relevant media contacts (journalists, editors, bloggers, influencers, etc.), build media lists, send personalized pitches or bulk press releases, and monitoring online and twitter mentions. 1) emai...

Propel PRM

Propel PRM

propelmypr.com

Propel PRM is reimagining earned media with its Public Relations Management technology. The PRM platform enables marketing and communication professionals to discover the right media to pitch their stories to, manage media relationships and campaigns, monitor coverage and share of voice of their bra...

Prowly

Prowly

prowly.com

Prowly is an all-in-one workflow automation solution for PR professionals where companies of all sizes can manage media relations more effectively by saving time on routine tasks. Prowly supports users in storytelling, finding the right media contacts and organizing them in a PR CRM, creating aesthe...

Newswire

Newswire

newswire.com

Newswire is a media technology company that provides its clients with press release distribution services that help build brand awareness, earn media mentions, increase online visibility, improve search engine optimization performance, generate sales, and more. In addition to press release distribut...

Onclusive

Onclusive

onclusive.com

Onclusive is a global partner for PR and Communications success. Working with thousands of organizations globally, we understand the pressures you face. Like building a strong brand and reputation. Being your organization’s eyes, ears and conscience. Supporting the C-suite, the wider business and it...

Notified

Notified

notified.com

Notified Event Cloud предоставляет самую комплексную в мире комплексную технологию обработки событий и сопутствующие услуги, позволяющие создавать события и управлять ими. Управляйте всем жизненным циклом ваших мероприятий, независимо от их местоположения, формата, размера или продолжительности — от...

Tagger Media

Tagger Media

taggermedia.com

Tagger от Sprout Social произвел революцию в индустрии маркетинга в социальных сетях для некоторых крупнейших сегодня брендов и агентств, включая Omnicom, Havas Media, Ralph Lauren, Ketchum, Social Chain, Spindrift, Takumi, Valvoline и Dolce & Gabbana. Платформа социального интеллекта, основанная на...

Heepsy

Heepsy

heepsy.com

Найдите влиятельных лиц за считанные секунды. Мгновенный доступ к влиятельным лицам Instagram, Youtube, Tiktok и Twitch по местоположению и категориям. Проанализируйте их аудиторию и свяжитесь с ними.

PressRush

PressRush

pressrush.com

Усильте свои PR-кампании с помощью PressRush База данных контактов СМИ, списки СМИ и поиск журналистов для связей с общественностью

Postaga

Postaga

postaga.com

Привлекайте больше потенциальных клиентов, стройте отношения и получайте обратные ссылки с помощью эффективной, простой и холодной электронной почты и платформы для продаж.

Обзор

WebCatalog Desktop

Поддержка

Компания

Юридическая информация

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Privobot
Privobot
Switchbar
Switchbar
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.