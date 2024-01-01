Альтернативы - LTK
GRIN
grin.co
GRIN — лучшее программное обеспечение для влиятельного маркетинга для брендов электронной коммерции. Наша платформа на базе искусственного интеллекта включает в себя более 32 миллионов влиятельных лиц, рабочую комнату для проведения кампаний, отчетность и аналитику, платежи и выполнение продуктов, п...
Meltwater
meltwater.com
Узнайте, как Meltwater помогает командам по связям с общественностью и маркетингу отслеживать освещение в СМИ как в новостях, так и в социальных сетях, а также совершенствовать управление брендом.
Affable.ai
affable.ai
Платформа влиятельного маркетинга Affable позволяет глобальным брендам, агентствам и брендам электронной коммерции D2C с легкостью находить влиятельных лиц, управлять кампаниями и измерять рентабельность инвестиций! Проверенные влиятельные лица. 100+ Клиентов.
Emplifi
emplifi.io
Оптимизируйте цифровой путь клиента. Единая платформа Emplifi для программного обеспечения для работы с клиентами и программного обеспечения для управления социальными сетями закрывает пробел в клиентском опыте.
HypeAuditor
hypeauditor.com
Комплексное решение для расширения возможностей вашего влиятельного маркетинга. Управляйте полным жизненным циклом своих маркетинговых кампаний влияния.
Traackr
traackr.com
Traackr — это система учета для маркетинга влияния на основе данных, которую маркетологи используют для инвестирования в правильные стратегии, оптимизации кампаний и масштабирования программ.
Skeepers
octoly.com
Ведущая маркетинговая платформа для влиятельных лиц Octoly помогает брендам повысить свою узнаваемость, завоевать доверие и увеличить продажи, объединяя проверенных микровлиятельных лиц и потребителей в большом масштабе. Бренды используют наше курируемое сообщество для создания публикаций в социаль...
#paid
hashtagpaid.com
Платный хэштег. Находите авторов, запускайте кампании и вносите в белый список авторов — на одной платформе. Маркетинг влияния теперь стал безопасным, простым и быстрым.
Audiense
audiense.com
Все, что вам нужно, чтобы понять аудиторию и получить лучшие маркетинговые результаты, результаты в социальных сетях, результаты влиятельных лиц, медиа-стратегии, стратегии роста или окупаемость рекламных расходов. Поставьте сегментацию потребителей и культурные особенности в центр своей стратегии ...
trendHERO
trendhero.io
trendHERO is an advanced influencer marketing platform for Instagram. Main purposes: - Influencers search and discovery - Fake followers and likes detection - Account audit - Growth tracking - Audience analysis (geo and interests stats) - Competitors monitoring - Ads database - Influencer Outreach -...
Popular Pays
popularpays.com
Popular Pays is your all-in-one influencer marketing and visual content creation platform for brands of all sizes. Designed to make collaboration easy and intuitive, Popular Pays enables you to scale your content creation efforts and launch marketing campaigns that drive business impact, without jug...
Aspire
aspire.io
Aspire is the influencer marketing platform empowering eCommerce brands to build and cultivate influential communities of influencers, ambassadors, affiliates, customers, and more. Brands using Aspire can discover authentic partners, streamline relationships, scale their programs, and measure true b...
Influencity
influencity.com
Influencity is an AI-powered Influencer Marketing solution that allows for complete Influencer Relationship Management on a single platform. Our technology stack includes 60+ features that help companies large and small customize their workflows and successfully execute end-to-end influencer campaig...
Tribe Dynamics
tribedynamics.com
Tribe Dynamics offers advanced influencer marketing analytics and solutions for iconic lifestyle brands. Our influencer marketing analytics platform allows you to get the full picture of your brand’s earned media program. We help you: - Gain full visibility into all of the most important influencer ...
SocialBook
socialbook.io
Finding influencers who can increase sales and deliver results is the main goal of any brand! Don’t hire influencers that have no influence, use SocialBook. SocialBook is an extremely powerful, end-to-end influencer marketing management software tool. With SocialBook you can do the following: 1) Sea...
inBeat
inbeat.co
Search and find TikTok and Instagram influencers in our spam-checked influencer database. Use our tools to search, vet and track your influencer marketing campaigns.
Afluencer
afluencer.com
Meet Influencers, Micro-Influencers and Creators here! For posts and reels on Instagram, TikTok and YouTube. • Well introduce you to new partners who will create user-generated content (UGC) for you and also post it on their social media channels. • You can register with us (for free!) to setup your...
CreatorIQ
creatoriq.com
CreatorIQ is the most trusted influencer marketing platform for organizations looking to advance their creator marketing. Its enterprise-grade technology and industry-leading intelligence facilitates scaled creator discovery, streamlined workflows and robust reporting, while ensuring compliance and ...
Captiv8
captiv8.io
Captiv8 is the largest AI-Powered Branded Content Platform, connecting brands to digital influencers and creators to tell powerful stories. Marketers leverage the platform to discover influencers, create buzz-worthy content, manage their campaigns, and measure results. At the core of the platform is...
Later
later.com
Later — это платформа для маркетинга и коммерции в социальных сетях, которая помогает владельцам бизнеса, создателям, агентствам и командам социальных сетей развивать свои бренды и бизнес в Интернете. Later поможет вам сэкономить время и развивать свой бизнес, упрощая управление всей вашей стратеги...
Bazaarvoice
bazaarvoice.com
Тысячи ведущих мировых брендов и ритейлеров доверяют технологиям, услугам и опыту Bazaarvoice для увеличения доходов, расширения охвата, получения действенной информации и создания лояльных сторонников. Согласно новому заказному исследованию, проведенному Forrester Consulting от имени Bazaarvoice, к...
Tagger Media
taggermedia.com
Tagger от Sprout Social произвел революцию в индустрии маркетинга в социальных сетях для некоторых крупнейших сегодня брендов и агентств, включая Omnicom, Havas Media, Ralph Lauren, Ketchum, Social Chain, Spindrift, Takumi, Valvoline и Dolce & Gabbana. Платформа социального интеллекта, основанная на...
Insense
insense.pro
Креативная платформа для создания и платного расширения пользовательского контента с участием профессиональных и влиятельных авторов.