WebCatalog

Intuiface

Intuiface

Еще не установили WebCatalog? Скачайте WebCatalog.

Использовать веб-приложение

Веб-сайт: intuiface.com

Упростите использование — скачайте компьютерное приложение для Intuiface в WebCatalog для Mac, Windows, Linux.

Запуск приложений в окнах без лишних элементов и со множеством улучшений.

Управление аккаунтами и переход между ними без переключения браузеров.

The Audience Engagement Platform Intuiface is the market’s only no-code platform dedicated to the creation, deployment, and analysis of interactive digital experiences that connect people to place. Over 1,200 companies across 70+ countries are engaging audiences in-venue, on the web, and on personal mobile devices using interactive options such as touch, gestures, sensors, voice, computer vision, the Internet of Things, and much more. It is an ISO 27001 Certified platform that can be used by any industry – including retail, hospitality, real estate, tourism, education – and for any intent – from digital signs to self-service kiosks and assisted selling.

Веб-сайт: intuiface.com

Отказ от ответственности: платформа WebCatalog не аффилирована и не связана с приложением Intuiface, не авторизована и не рекомендуется им и не имеет никакого формального отношения к нему. Все названия продуктов, логотипы и бренды являются собственностью соответствующих владельцев.

Вам также может понравиться

Pickcel

Pickcel

pickcel.com

iStory

iStory

istorylive.com

Inhubber

Inhubber

inhubber.com

Buncee

Buncee

app.edu.buncee.com

HyHyve

HyHyve

hyhyve.com

Lately AI

Lately AI

lately.ai

Secureframe

Secureframe

secureframe.com

НІТ

НІТ

nit.school

Wisecut

Wisecut

wisecut.video

Refty

Refty

refty.co

Canary

Canary

canary.is

Fuga Cloud

Fuga Cloud

fuga.cloud

Продукт

Поддержка

Компания

Юридическая информация

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube
WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.