Альтернативы - HelloSells
ConnectWise Manage
connectwise.com
ConnectWise Manage: программное обеспечение для автоматизации профессиональных услуг (PSA) для ведения вашего бизнеса MSP. Оптимизируйте свою деятельность с помощью проверенного решения PSA.
ConnectWise Home
connectwise.com
ConnectWise позволяет поставщикам технологических услуг быстрее достигать своих целей с помощью отмеченной наградами технологии MSP и пакета программного обеспечения для управления ИТ.
AnswerConnect
answerconnect.com
Откройте для себя лучший сервис ответа на звонки. Фиксируйте каждое предложение и предоставьте своим клиентам непревзойденное обслуживание с помощью круглосуточной службы поддержки. Позвоните (800) 700 8888 и развивайте свой бизнес уже сегодня.
Futwork
futwork.com
Futwork enables companies to scale up their outbound calling teams without having to add any fixed costs.
Slingshot
getslingshot.com
Slingshot is the leading answering service and customer support for home services, pest, and lawn pros - every call, chat, text, or lead.
SimpSocial
simpsocial.com
SimpSocial knows what a modern contact center program should be like: fast, scalable, and full of useful features. It provides sales and support teams with the resources they need to meet quotas and close more deals quickly. It accomplishes this by offering all-in-one software that enables sales tea...
Go Answer
goanswer.io
At Go Answer, we specialize in providing a range of professional answering services, including virtual receptionist and call answering, inbound contact centers offering order-taking or tech support, managed live web chat, and legal intake services. We cater to a variety of industries such as retail ...
Blazeo
blazeo.com
We are an ad conversion platform. As a tech-enabled services business, the services we provide include lead capture, lead qualification, appointment setting, and retainer signing. The tools we use to do this include live chat, voice call centers, virtual assistant, and SMS communications. The tools ...