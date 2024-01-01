Альтернативы - Google Cloud Platform
AWS Console
amazon.com
Amazon Web Services (AWS) — дочерняя компания Amazon, предоставляющая платформы облачных вычислений и API по требованию частным лицам, компаниям и правительствам на основе дозированной оплаты по мере использования. Эти веб-сервисы облачных вычислений предоставляют разнообразную базовую абстрактную т...
Claude
claude.ai
Claude — ИИ-помощник нового поколения для решения ваших задач любого масштаба.
Alibaba Cloud
alibabacloud.com
Alibaba Cloud предоставляет интегрированный набор надежных и безопасных инструментов и продуктов для облачных вычислений, помогая вам создавать облачную инфраструктуру и центры обработки данных в различных регионах для расширения возможностей вашего бизнеса и глобальной отрасли. Попробуйте бесплатно...
Roboflow
roboflow.com
Используя всего несколько десятков изображений-примеров, вы можете обучить работающую современную модель компьютерного зрения менее чем за 24 часа.
Deep Dream Generator
deepdreamgenerator.com
Генератор глубоких снов. Узнайте, что может генерировать сверточная нейронная сеть путем чрезмерной обработки изображения и улучшения функций.
FaceCheck.ID
facecheck.id
Найдите кого-нибудь в Интернете с помощью поисковой системы распознавания лиц FaceCheck.ID. Ищите людей по фотографии и убедитесь, что вы разговариваете с тем человеком, за которого они себя выдают.
npm
npmjs.com
npm — это менеджер пакетов для языка программирования JavaScript, поддерживаемый npm, Inc. npm — это менеджер пакетов по умолчанию для среды выполнения JavaScript Node.js. Он состоит из клиента командной строки, также называемого npm, и онлайн-базы данных общедоступных и платных частных пакетов, наз...
Kili Technology
kili-technology.com
Простой и быстрый инструмент аннотаций для масштабирования ваших проектов машинного обучения.
Clarifai
clarifai.com
Clarifai — это ведущая платформа для производства полнофункциональных технологий искусственного интеллекта, LLM и компьютерного зрения для моделирования неструктурированных изображений, видео, текста и аудиоданных.
Muse.ai
muse.ai
Сила видео, упрощенная для вас, команд, авторов, конференций, курсов по маркетингу. Универсальная видеоплатформа для будущего Интернета.
V7
v7labs.com
Полная инфраструктура для корпоративных обучающих данных, включая маркировку, рабочие процессы, наборы данных и работу людей.
SuperAnnotate
superannotate.com
Создавайте, настраивайте, выполняйте итерации и управляйте моделями ИИ быстрее с помощью обучающих данных высочайшего качества.
Syte
syte.ai
Найди это. Магазин Это. Повысьте эффективность электронной коммерции с помощью визуального поиска, который поможет покупателям найти продукты, которые им понравятся.
CloudSight
cloudsight.ai
CloudSight is a global leader in image captioning and understanding. Our aim is to deliver the most superior and state-of-the-art solution to people and companies around the world. CloudSight has two breakthrough consumer apps - CamFind, the world's first successful mobile visual search engine, whi...
brighter AI
brighter.ai
brighter AI provides image & video anonymization solutions based on state-of- the-art deep learning technology. Our solutions, Precision Blur and Deep Natural Anonymization (DNAT), redact faces and license plates and help companies comply with data protection regulations such as the GDPR. With our ...
ximilar
ximilar.com
Ximilar is a software company that helps businesses make better use of image data with AI and Machine Learning. Our clients are companies from various fields like healthcare, life sciences, e-commerce, stock photo agencies, home decor, fashion, manufacturing, real estate, and automotive. We are focu...
Partium
partium.io
Partium’s story began in 2020 with the idea of creating a lightning-fast, instant, and reliable search experience for everyone looking for spare parts. We reduced the need for technicians and users of parts catalogs and web shops to spend endless time searching for the right part. Instead, we help ...
MobileEngine
services.tineye.com
TinEye is an image search and recognition company. We are experts in computer vision, pattern recognition, neural networks and machine learning. Our mission is to make your images searchable.
INTSIG
intsig.us
As an industry-leading AI & Big Data company, INTSIG has developed many applications and formulated solutions for both individual users and corporate clients from across the globe. Famous for its two mobile Apps, CamScanner and CamCard, INTSIG has won the hearts of 2.3 billion people all around the...
NV5 Geospatial Software
nv5geospatialsoftware.com
NV5 Geospatial Software is a part of NV5. We create software products that help professionals across industries access, analyze, and share all types of data and imagery. Understand the World Around You Today, remotely sensed data is used to make critical decisions, to make discoveries, and to bette...
Zippin
getzippin.com
Zippin has developed the next generation of checkout-free technology enabling retailers to quickly deploy frictionless shopping in their stores. Zippin's patent-pending approach uses AI, machine learning and sensor fusion technology to create the best consumer experience: banishing checkout lines a...
Pixyle.ai
pixyle.ai
Pixyle AI generates e-commerce product data that enables brands, retailers and marketplaces to deliver exceptional product discovery experiences. With Pixyle’s rich and detailed attributes, companies improve their site search engines and recommendation systems, helping shoppers find exactly what the...
Face Age
getfaceage.com
Face Age utilizes cutting-edge technology to analyze facial skin attributes, capturing details like wrinkles, pores, acne, and eye’s bag for an understanding of each customer's skin. Face Age is designed for easy integration into existing e-commerce platforms. Face Age offers various integration op...
Faceplusplus
faceplusplus.com
Face++ is a platform offering computer vision technologies that enable your applications to read and understand the world better.
Nyckel
nyckel.com
Nyckel makes image and text classification easy for everyone. In just a few minutes, you can build an AI model to categorize images and text using any labels you want. No machine learning experience needed. Customers like Gardyn, Gust, and Square use Nyckel to automate manual tagging tasks, moderat...
Luxand.cloud
luxand.cloud
Integrate facial recognition into your website, app or software with our cloud API. Accurate recognize and compare human faces. Identify previously tagged people in images. Detect age, gender, and emotions in the photo.
Vue.ai
vue.ai
Vue.ai is one of the world’s first general-purpose AI platforms that enables large enterprises around the world to build a wide range of AI-enabled applications across workflows and functions. Vue.ai delivers value unlike any other point solution bringing together image, video, and text data from ac...
Capsolver
capsolver.com
Capsolver‘s automatic captcha solver offers the most affordable and quick captcha-solving solution. You may rapidly combine it with your program using its simple integration option to achieve the best results in a matter of seconds. With a success rate of 99.15%, Capsolver can answer more than 10M c...
NoahFace
noahface.com
NoahFace provides highly configurable software solutions that transform iPads and smartphones into the most flexible, scalable, and dependable clocking platform on earth. Fast, reliable, and accurate, NoahFace offers modern features like facial recognition, temperature & alcohol screening, and much ...
NetApp
netapp.com
Build an intelligent data infrastructure with NetApp that brings it all together — a smarter way to let data thrive. Any application, any data, anywhere.
NVIDIA Developer
developer.nvidia.com
Build Applications With Generative AI. Experience, prototype, and deploy AI with production-ready APIs that run anywhere.
Neuton.AI
neuton.ai
Neuton.AI – a no-code Tiny ML platform. Neuton.AI was designed to help users automatically build extremely Tiny ML models of optimal size and accuracy, and embed them into any microcontroller, even with 8-bit precision. Neuton's models are extremely compact. Up to 1,000 times: • smaller • have fe...
SentiSight.ai
sentisight.ai
SentiSight.ai — это веб-платформа, которую можно использовать для маркировки изображений и разработки приложений для распознавания изображений на основе искусственного интеллекта. Он преследует две основные цели: первая — сделать задачу аннотирования изображений максимально удобной и эффективной даж...
Segments.ai
segments.ai
Мультисенсорная платформа для маркировки для робототехники и автономного вождения. Segments.ai — это быстрая и точная платформа маркировки данных для мультисенсорной аннотации данных. Вы можете получить метки сегментации, векторные метки и многое другое с помощью интуитивно понятных интерфейсов марк...
Tune AI
tunehq.ai
Tune AI способствует внедрению GenAI на предприятиях. Нас поддерживают Accel, Flipkart Ventures, Together Fund, Speciale Invest, Techstars и другие известные инвесторы. TuneChat: наше приложение для чата, основанное на моделях с открытым исходным кодом. TuneStudio: наша площадка для разработчиков,...
Encord
encord.com
Все инструменты, необходимые для быстрого создания более качественных моделей Encord — это ведущая платформа данных для продвинутых команд компьютерного зрения: оптимизируйте рабочие процессы маркировки и RLHF, наблюдайте и оценивайте модели, а также управляйте и курируйте данные, чтобы быстрее пер...
Chooch
chooch.ai
Решения Chooch для компьютерного зрения помогают предприятиям автоматизировать визуальный анализ своих видео- и графических данных, чтобы обнаружить и понять значение самых тонких визуальных элементов — и все это в режиме реального времени, чтобы предоставить полезную информацию для принятия бизнес-...
Dataloop
dataloop.ai
Наконец, решение, созданное для предприятий Благодаря комплексному руководству по бренду Mark AI и возможностям настройки ИИ мы предлагаем решение корпоративного уровня, которое позволяет вам формировать индивидуальность и обмен сообщениями вашего ИИ в соответствии с требованиями вашего бизнеса.