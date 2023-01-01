Альтернативы - datacube AI
Создавайте что угодно с помощью веб-ссылок. В elink есть все необходимое для сохранения закладок и создания веб-страниц, информационных бюллетеней по электронной почте, виджетов веб-сайтов RSS, социальных био-ссылок, социальных стен, автоматизированного контента и многого другого. Создавайте контент...
Short.io
short.io
Short.io — это программа сокращения URL-адресов с белой этикеткой, которая создает короткие ссылки на фирменных доменах. Сокращайте, настраивайте и делитесь фирменными URL-адресами со своей аудиторией.
Revue
getrevue.co
Создайте лояльную аудиторию. Revue позволяет писателям и издателям легко рассылать редакционные информационные бюллетени и получать за это деньги.
RocketLink
rocketlink.io
Добавьте пиксели ретаргетинга, собственный призыв к действию, собственные домены к любой ссылке, которой вы делитесь, настройте внешний вид миниатюры ссылки и перенацельте любого, кто нажал на нее.
Radio.co
radio.co
Хотите создать радиостанцию? Автоматизируйте свое расписание, ведите прямые трансляции и отслеживайте слушателей с помощью одной простой в использовании платформы. Добро пожаловать на Radio.co.
Viral Loops
viral-loops.com
Viral Loops — это платформа вирусного и реферального маркетинга для запуска рейтинговых соревнований, лотерей, предварительных и реферальных программ.
ShareASale
shareasale.com
Станьте партнером ShareASale и станьте частью нашей надежной сети партнерского маркетинга. Наша сеть предоставляет маркетинговые решения для наших партнеров.
Intellifluence
intellifluence.com
Intellifluence — это сервис влиятельного маркетинга, который позволяет брендам и влиятельным лицам объединяться, сотрудничать и достигать своих целей.
Branalyzer
branalyzer.com
Branalyzer — это самый дешевый, быстрый и простой способ узнать, что на самом деле происходит в Интернете.
TinyLetter
tinyletter.com
TinyLetter предлагает понятный и простой способ письма для людей, которым не нужны расширенные отчеты или функции для бизнеса.
BrandBucket
brandbucket.com
Оригинальный рынок брендовых имен, предлагающий на выбор более 100 000 наименований компаний, подобранных экспертами. Получите соответствующий домен .com и логотип, а также бесплатную консультацию по брендингу от нашей команды.
Dealers United
dealersunited.com
To help dealerships cut costs, save time, and sell more cars, Dealers United offers a full suite of digital marketing solutions for car dealers including Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Social Media Advertising, and Search Engine Marketing (SEM).
CoolTool
cooltool.com
CoolTool is a proprietary insights platform that includes an enterprise survey engine, implicit testing, and AI-powered webcam technology for Eye Tracking and Emotion Measurement.
ConversionFly
conversionfly.com
ConversionFly is a marketing optimization tool designed to provide marketing metrics that enables to scale a business and its marketing intelligently.
Chainfuel
chainfuel.com
With Chainfuel's powerful telegram bot and web app, you can automatically protect your group from spammers and scammers, track your group metrics, engage and retain your users with just a few clicks.
Carts Guru
carts.guru
Chase up every lead, convert every sale, and grow your e-commerce business fast with an advanced marketing automation software designed specifically for e-merchants. In just a few clicks you can build and customize first-class marketing campaigns for the awareness, consideration, and after-care stag...
CampaignTracker
campaigntracker.io
CampaignTracker is a powerful Link Management Platform software that simplifies the process of tracking and optimizing your marketing campaigns. Our software provides a centralized dashboard where you can easily manage all your links and track your campaign performance. With CampaignTracker, you can...
Arrivalist
arrivalist.com
Arrivalist is the leading location intelligence platform in the travel industry. We use mobile location datasets to provide actionable insights on consumer behavior, competitive share, media effectiveness, and market trends. Over 200 travel marketers, including 100 cities, 40 US States, and 4 of the...
Adpiler
adpiler.com
Adpiler is a comprehensive SaaS platform designed to simplify the ad approval and collaboration process for creative agencies. With a user-friendly interface and a suite of powerful features, Adpiler streamlines the journey from ad creation to client approval, ensuring seamless collaboration, effici...
Admailr
admailr.com
Admailr is designed to help newsletter publishers monetize their email messages using targeted ad placement based on the subscriber.
AdLuge
adluge.com
AdLuge is inbound marketing software which provides lead management solutions with marketing intelligence to keep all your leads on track.
51Degreees
51degrees.com
51Degrees provides a portfolio of technologies that extend an organisations existing online skills and investment to work on mobile devices as well.
Whatstool Business
whatstool.business
Whatstool Business is an all-in-one WhatsApp Business Solution, our offerings include official WhatsApp API, Chatbot, WhatsApp-based CRM, automation, integration with many tools etc.
Vurvey
vurvey.com
In today’s competitive environment, brands require faster insights, innovative products, and more inclusive marketing to thrive. Vurvey’s patented AI platform brings everything together, all powered by your customers and team.
RivalFlow AI
rivalflow.com
Improve your existing content: AI-powered improvement so your web pages can rank higher. It acts like an SEO coach, it analyzes the competitor pages that outrank yours and then gives you exact details on how to update your specific pages.
Publisher Discovery
publisherdiscovery.com
Advanced AI driven affiliate discovery SaaS app for publisher management. The platform provides in-depth analysis of publisher websites and information and tools for affiliate recruitment. Machine Learning within the platform ensures that the results will become more targeted as it learns the user's...
Origits
origits.com
Origits is a platform for websites that enables the setup of unlimited video units without editing source code with the use of a single header tag.
Noosh
noosh.com
Noosh helps enterprises deliver on Content Marketing game plans by streamlining operations and enabling collaboration with vendors. The company’s products and Marketing Services Partners manage digital and print assets, cost structures, budgets, procurements, projects, and team interaction using an ...
Inbox Mailers
inboxmailers.com
We enable brands the ability to know when subscribers are in their inbox while triggering an email that’s generating a 3x – 5x higher open rate, and a 1x – 2x higher click-through rate! “View Time Optimization” is changing the game for businesses who use email and the industry of email marketing.
Hidemyacc
hidemyacc.com
Multilogin Antidetect Browser - Create unlimited accounts with different profiles in 01 device instead of using multi-real devices or virtual machines
Growth Champ
growthchamp.com
Growth Champ is a social media optimization suite that allows user to manage Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest to increase social media influence.
GetCurious
getcurious.io
GetCurious enables product companies do deeper user research, faster The product allows product teams to gather insights through video, audio and screenshare while participant is using target web/app/prototype Rapid recruitment of participants can be done through UserStudy’s participant panel, so th...
Geniechat
geniechat.com
Geniechat is the easiest relationship management app built for non-techie sellers and entrepreneurs. Featuring power and affordability with 3 apps in 1 for $9.99/mo ⚡️ Content Keyboard + CRM + Ai Generator
Brandintellé
brandintelle.com
Brandreward help enterprise marketing teams to bridge the gap between marketing operations & outcome in real time. Our unified workflow automation for Marketing Departments is directly linked to AI-based What-if Simulators - via the Marketing Planning & Budgeting modules.
YouVisit
youvisit.com
THE MOST WIDELY USED VIRTUAL EXPERIENCE PLATFORM Technology and creativity converge at YouVisit. With one of the largest virtual experience production teams in the world, we’ve created thousands of world-class interactive experiences and virtual tours for clients across six continents. Our virtual e...
WeatherAds
weatherads.io
WeatherAds is the world's #1 weather based marketing platform for digital advertisers. Easily set up automated weather-based rules for Google Ads, Facebook and Instagram, YouTube & Programmatic RTB campaigns. Trigger ads, modify bids and change creative based on any type of weather imaginable. Get m...
Viloud
viloud.tv
Viloud is the easiest online video platform for creating, streaming and monetizing your own live, linear and on-demand TV channels. Its technology allows users to stream the channels through both an embeddable or third-party player for your website, mobile app or OTT platform like Roku or Apple TV. ...
Review Robin
getreviewrobin.com
Review Robin is a simple software tool that helps you easily (and even automatically!) follow up with your customers and request an online review by sending a simple review request via email or SMS. Review Robin walks your customer through every step of the way - simplifying and dramatically increas...
ResponseSource
responsesource.com
Identifying the right media to pitch a story to is an essential yet time consuming task for any PR professional. You need an up-to-date, easy-to-use and smart media database to keep up with the ever-changing media – ResponseSource’s Media Contacts Database is built to be exactly that. - Access accur...
Genius Link
geniuslink.com
Geniuslink — самый умный в мире инструмент для сокращения URL-адресов. Создавайте ссылки, которые динамически направляют пользователей в разные пункты назначения в зависимости от их устройств, операционных систем, стран и даже даты клика.
CallerReady
callerready.com
CallerReady — это платформа для маркетологов, желающих масштабировать свои кампании по звонкам. Торговая площадка с оплатой за звонок, автоматизация потенциальных вызовов и динамическое распределение вызовов
BlogManagement
blogmanagement.io
Управление блогами — это платформа, которая позволяет издателям, блоггерам и владельцам веб-сайтов зарабатывать деньги, размещая контент. Это заслуживающая доверия и заслуживающая доверия платформа, которая позволяет вам законным образом продавать гостевые посты и спонсируемый контент. Владельцы веб...
Approved Social
approvedsocial.io
Approved Social is a trailblazing platform designed to revolutionize the way digital marketing campaigns are developed, approved, and launched. At its core, Approved Social is a collaborative feedback and approval engine that empowers marketing teams, agencies, and brands to streamline their creativ...
FeedWind
feed.mikle.com
FeedWind — один из ведущих поставщиков полностью настраиваемых и бесплатных виджетов, которые можно интегрировать на любой веб-сайт — за считанные минуты! Некоторые из наиболее популярных виджетов включают в себя: RSS Виджет Facebook Виджет Twitter Виджет YouTube Виджет Календаря Google и этот списо...
Bulk Email Checker
bulkemailchecker.com
Инструмент проверки электронной почты основан на SMTP и обеспечивает высочайшую точность и дополнительную полезную информацию для проверки любых адресов электронной почты. Введите адрес электронной почты и нажмите «Подтвердить», чтобы точно узнать, как работает инструмент проверки электронной почты....
Adspyder
adspyder.io
AdSpyder — это будущая SaaS-платформа для цифровых рекламных технологий, которая помогает частным лицам и компаниям анализировать рекламные маркетинговые кампании своих конкурентов и получать полезную информацию, которую можно применить к своим рекламным кампаниям и извлечь из них выгоду. Используя ...
MarketMate AI
marketmateai.com
At MarketMate AI, our mission is to align sales and marketing to amplify creativity and boost revenue. We are dedicated to making generative AI more user-friendly for real marketing workflows. As an intuitive B2B marketing platform powered by AI, MarketMate focuses on target market identification, m...
E-goi
e-goi.com
E-goi — это инструмент автоматизации омниканального маркетинга с более чем 700 000 пользователей по всему миру, который позволяет любой компании (от микроблоггера до гигантской транснациональной корпорации) управлять всем циклом продаж, от сбора потенциальных клиентов до конверсии и лояльности клиен...
Capsulink
capsulink.com
Capsulink — это инструмент для сокращения URL-адресов, предназначенный для защиты пользователей от потери трафика, поврежденных внешних ссылок и упущенной прибыли.
Shared Domains
shared.domains
Homepage backlinks Get a valuable homepage backlink starting from $50 a year We were looking for the best way to get the most valuable backlinks at a low cost to rank our sites. In other words, for $150 you get a backlink from $2000-worth domain. Aftermarket is a service that provides ready-made slo...
Fix Your Funnel
fixyourfunnel.com
Fix Your Funnel extends Infusionsoft by Keap's base functionality to include texting and calling. Features include: * Two way texting * Automated texting conversations for lead capture * Campaign Builder messaging * Trackable Links (apply tag to contact when tapped) * Image and contact card attachme...
HeadBidder
headbidder.net
Сосредоточьтесь на основной части вашего бизнеса, приносящей деньги, используйте HeadBidder.net для механического управления рекламой, которое автоматизировано на платформе. Платформа управления ставками в заголовке создана для издателей и профессиональных команд онлайн-рекламы. Сочетает в себе гото...
QApop
qapop.com
QApop поможет вам использовать Quora в качестве маркетингового канала. С помощью вашего маркетингового инструмента вы можете: - Находить лучшие вопросы о Quora. - ИИ поможет вам отвечать на вопросы за считанные минуты. - Отслеживать вопросы, на которые нет ответа, с помощью сотен просмотров. Quora —...
Nexweave
nexweave.com
Nexweave helps businesses drive higher engagement & conversions by serving hyper-personalized images, GIFs, interactive videos web pages across the customer journey. Over 1500+ Sales and Marketing teams trust us with their e-Mail, WhatsApp & Landing Page personalization needs.
Websays
websays.com
Websays is a software services company focused on web search, natural language processing and machine learning. With a mixed team of developers and data analysts, we meet our clients’ needs for data intelligence to handle large volumes of unstructured data. We categorize this data by topics, analyze...
Endorsal
endorsal.io
Endorsal — полностью автоматизируйте онлайн-отзывы клиентов. Импортируйте отзывы из Google, Facebook и других источников. Автоматические запросы на проверку. Красивые виджеты отзывов.
Hupso
hupso.co
Hupso — бесплатный анализатор веб-сайтов. Он предоставляет бесплатные отчеты для тысяч веб-сайтов. Для каждого веб-сайта в нашей обширной базе данных вы можете просмотреть подробный анализ, включая статистику трафика, ежемесячные доходы, информацию о совместном использовании Facebook, местоположение...
WiserNotify
wisernotify.com
Мы, люди, запрограммированы доверять своим чувствам! Независимо от того, насколько сильно трансформируются технологии, нам все равно нужна проверка, чтобы быть уверенными. WiserNotify поможет вам получить это подтверждение. Это поможет вам связаться с вашим клиентом, чтобы повысить доверие и продажи...
Multiview
multiview.com
VisitorView — это программное обеспечение для веб-аналитики, которое сопоставляет IP-адреса компаний, посещающих ваш веб-сайт, с нашей базой данных, чтобы сообщить вам названия этих компаний и многое другое.
SleekFlow
sleekflow.io
SleekFlow — это пакет многоканальных переговоров на базе искусственного интеллекта для взаимодействия с клиентами. Универсальная платформа SleekFlow обеспечивает плавное и персонализированное взаимодействие с клиентами по общедоступным каналам обмена сообщениями, включая WhatsApp, Instagram, чат и м...