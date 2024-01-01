Альтернативы - Connectio
Pictory
pictory.ai
Мощный искусственный интеллект Pictory позволяет создавать и редактировать видео профессионального качества, используя текст, не требуя технических навыков или загрузки программного обеспечения.
vidIQ
vidiq.com
vidIQ помогает вам приобрести инструменты и знания, необходимые для быстрого расширения вашей аудитории на YouTube и за его пределами.
Ripl
ripl.com
Ripl позволяет малым предприятиям за считанные минуты создавать профессионально выглядящие анимированные видеоролики, коллажи, слайд-шоу и многослойные статические изображения, а также планировать или мгновенно публиковать их в Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter и YouTube. И все это с помощью пр...
Predis
predis.ai
ChatGPT + Canva + Hootsuite = Predis.ai! Создавайте и делитесь видео, каруселями и публикациями с одним изображением на языке вашего бренда с помощью искусственного интеллекта.
Bio Link
bio.link
Био-ссылка позволяет вам ссылаться на все ваши страницы — веб-сайты, магазины, блоги, публикации в социальных сетях, видео и т. д. — что облегчает вашей аудитории поиск всего вашего контента. Такие платформы, как Instagram, Twitter и TikTok, допускают только одну ссылку в биографии. С Bio Link ...
Submagic
submagic.co
Улучшите качество своих видео с помощью субтитров на базе искусственного интеллекта 🚀 Легкие подписи с идеальными смайлами и грамотно выделенными ключевыми словами, созданными искусственным интеллектом.
Smash Balloon
smashballoon.com
Полностью настраиваемые плагины каналов социальных сетей для WordPress. Отображайте свои каналы Facebook, Instagram, Twitter и YouTube. Ему доверяют 1,3 миллиона пользователей.
Blog2Social
blog2social.com
Автоматизация социальных сетей для веб-сайтов и блогов WordPress. Автоматически публикуйте, повторно делитесь, перекрестно публикуйте и автоматически планируйте свой контент на различных социальных платформах, таких как Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, Pinterest и многих других. Автоматическ...
Inflact
inflact.com
МАРКЕТИНГОВЫЙ ИНСТРУМЕНТАРИЙ ДЛЯ INSTAGRAM Адаптируйте свой аккаунт Instagram для бизнеса с помощью умных инструментов: создавайте целевую аудиторию, взаимодействуйте с клиентами и планируйте контент. Помогите потенциальным клиентам узнать о ваших продуктах и повысьте лояльность к бренду за 3 шаг...
Inksprout
inksprout.co
Создавайте привлекательные небольшие социальные видеоролики за считанные секунды из своего блога с подписями на основе искусственного интеллекта.
EmbedStories
embedsocial.com
EmbedSocial is a complete UGC platform that helps brands to increase engagement, build trust, and sell more with the help of their customers. EmbedSocial does this by providing official API integrations with all major social media networks and creating services that sync EmbedSocial's customers’ us...
Drop
usedrop.io
Drop is revolutionizing social commerce by enabling brands and retailers to sell directly through Instagram Direct Messages. With Drop's platform, businesses can easily capture their audience on social media, boost conversion rates, and turn followers into life-long customers.
Dream100.Ai
dream100.ai
Dream100.ai is an innovative tool born from the intersection of cutting-edge AI technology and the potent strategy of Dream100 Engagement. Used for engaging with the LinkedIn posts of Dream100 (LinkedIn creators who can influence Dream clients of a Niche) with human-like comments using AI. Most B2B ...
CrowdSpark
crowdspark.com
CrowdSpark is an all-in-one solution for brands and media companies to build connections and community by gathering, managing and publishing user-generated content.
eCairn
ecairn.com
eCairn is a software company specializing in Social Intelligence for Sales, Marketing, and Community Management eCairn, delivers Financial Advisors a social media prospecting solution to discover groups of digital affluents and build relationships that grow business. More specifically: * Map "trib...
Beauty Clout
beautyclout.com
Beauty Clout is an influencer marketplace for beauty and fashion.
Audiogram
getaudiogram.com
Audiogram creates powerful tools to help audio creatives attract the audience their podcast deserves with social video. Audiogram converts your best audio moments into engaging audiograms. * Capture new listeners. Over 1000 podcasts later, we’re confident about building content for a winning promo...
Wizdeo Analytics
analytics.wizdeo.com
Wizdeo is a leading YouTube digital agency working with top European brands, with to date a total of +160 Branded Content videos having generated +55 million natural views for its customers. We work with all industry sectors including FMCG, gaming, mobile apps, toys and NGOs. Wizdeo’s agency and MC...
Stim Social
stimsocial.com
Stim Social helps to increase your exposure and connect with new customers on Instagram.
PerfectPost
perfectpost.social
PerfectPost is a French-based company located in Tours. PerfectPost's mission is to empower individuals to harness the full potential of LinkedIn, a platform we hold dear. PerfectPost aims to make LinkedIn accessible to everyone, providing opportunities for success similar to those we’ve experienced...
Kimola
kimola.com
Kimola is a ResTech company that offers SaaS products for research professionals. Kimola Analytics provides different aspects of a specific consumer audience’s lifestyle. These audiences are getting defined by users and generated by Kimola’s artificial intelligence engine. So that advertisers can u...
Flockler
flockler.com
lockler platform enables brands to collate, analyse and display user-generated social content on their services, increasing conversion rates and dwell time. Flockler is trusted by likes of Penguin Books, Royal Mail, Visit Britain, and UEFA. 30-day free trial on all plans and monthly subscription fe...
Warfare Plugins
warfareplugins.com
Social Warfare helps you get your audience to share your content in the best way possible-- the way you want it shared!
Viral Pitch
viralpitch.co
Viralpitch is a self-serve influencer marketing platform that connects brands with social media influencers to promote their products or services. The platform provides a marketplace where brands can browse and select influencers based on their audience demographics, engagement rates, and other rele...
ReplyMind
replymind.com
ReplyMind is a SaaS tool designed to generate thoughtful replies on LinkedIn, Twitter & Product Hunt. ReplyMind positions itself as the go-to personal assistant for networking on social media platforms. By offering a seamless and one-click automated reply tool, ReplyMind empowers users to effortles...
Postwise
postwise.ai
Meet Postwise, the AI-powered solution for crafting the perfect social media post. Boost your engagement and reach on social media with cutting-edge AI, trained exclusively on the world's best performing posts. Join the thousands of satisfied users who have already experienced the power of Postwis...
Pinflux
pinflux.in
Pinflux is a digital tool that allows you to boost your business on Pinterest. Pinflux is the growing traffic source for e-commerce, websites, blogs, and even social networks. With the development of Pinterest, you can use Pinflux to find content, automate the task, and drive floods of traffic. Fea...
OneAll
oneall.com
Reunite and access your user data originating from different sources in a state-of-the-art security environment powered by web-delivered tools and a full-fledged JSON/REST API. Focus on your users and let us take care of the technology.
MyTweetAlerts
mytweetalerts.com
MyTweetAlerts is your personal twitter assistant built to find and deliver the tweets most important to you.
SocialWall Pro
socialwallpro.com
SocialWall Pro provides social walls to reach, engage, and connect live audiences at events, meetings, conferences, brand activations and online. Our full-featured solution boosts your social strategy and gets results with powerful tools including gamification, sponsorship options, custom design, mo...
Supergrow
supergrow.ai
Supergrow helps you grow your audience on LinkedIn Key Features: * Ideas generator * Post generator * Carousel Maker * Engage & build relationships * Content style to write in your own style Why Choose SuperGrow.ai? 1. Trusted by over 3,000+ professionals across various industries 2. No credit car...
Ayrshare
ayrshare.com
Ayrshare's APIs provide the core infrastructure for social media posting, management, and analytics. The Ayrshare API takes care of the social media infrastructure so you don't have to. Your team can focus on building your product instead of stitching together and maintaining multiple social media ...
LinkTube
linktube.com
# Instagram Bio has a limit of One Link, LINKTUBE permanently resolves it & allows to Add Multiple Links in INSTAGRAM BIO. LinkTube is your personalized landing page that can easily drive traffic, visibility, and engagement for all your content. Ultimately, LinkTube is a one-click gateway for all ...
Kicksta
kicksta.co
Kickstart your Instagram following and convert your followers into customers. Kicksta connects you with the people who love what you do, and Kicksta excels in helping you monetize those relationships - in a big way - on Instagram. Kicksta's customized campaigns get these people to be part of your i...
TweetFull
tweetfull.com
Tweetfull is a Twitter growth automation software established in 2013. For over a decade, it has assisted users in expanding their audience on Twitter, enabling many to rise as influencers within their respective domains. The platform offers a range of tools designed to optimize and increase engagem...
GetFans
getfans.io
GetFans.io is a worldwide leader in the YouTube promotions and marketing industry. The platform was developed by experts who managed to create a state of the art algorithm that is constantly improving day after day, making sure your YouTube channel & videos goes viral.
Viral Content Bee
viralcontentbee.com
Viral Content Bee is a web based platform that utilizes a crowd-sourcing model to facilitate the generation of REAL social media buzz on quality content from sites like Twitter, Facebook, StumbleUpon, Pinterest and Google+. The basic idea is that you browse the user dashboard to find content that f...
Social Press Kit
socialpresskit.com
adnomaly
adnomaly.de
Защитите свои операции со СМИ и предотвратите неправильные расходы на рекламу. Эффективное обнаружение аномалий для покупателей СМИ, защита ваших кампаний от расточительных расходов и максимизация рентабельности инвестиций. Неправильный бюджет? Неправильный таргетинг? Аккаунт взломан? Это всего лиш...
Ad Targeting
adtargeting.io
AdTargeting — это инструмент таргетинга по интересам Facebook, который помогает рекламодателям находить тысячи скрытых интересов Facebook.
Lnk.Bio
lnk.bio
Lnk.Bio — стартап, которым владеет и руководит чернокожая женщина. Это один из трех создателей пространства Link-in-Bio и: * является вторым по величине сервисом ссылок в биографии в мире по количеству создателей/пользователей; * включает домены: Lnk.bio, Lnk.at и Ln.ki. * Lnk.Bio — самый популярны...
Hypage
hypage.com
Hy.page позволяет вам продавать по вашей био-ссылке. Благодаря интеграции с Stripe и Paypal вы можете собирать пожертвования фанатов, платные запросы, продавать продукты и подписку на эксклюзивный контент.
Tagembed
tagembed.com
Tagembed — агрегатор социальных сетей, который собирает и отображает интересный пользовательский контент из любых социальных сетей, таких как Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Youtube, Tiktok, Google Reviews, Airbnb и 21+ Networks. Кураторский контент затем встраивается через виджеты в виде индивидуальн...
Keepface
keepface.com
Keepface — это SaaS-инструмент, позволяющий брендам проводить маркетинговые кампании, кампании по защите интересов сотрудников и клиентов через единую платформу для максимизации рентабельности маркетинговых инвестиций. Keepface быстро растет в США, странах БВСА и Азии: около 400 000 зарегистрированн...
galleri5
galleri5.com
Galleri5 помогает брендам оптимизировать рабочие процессы своих авторов. Ведущему в отрасли набору решений Galleri5 для аналитики, маркетинга и коммерции доверяют такие бренды, как H&M, MANGO, Nautica, Myntra, что позволяет десяткам тысяч авторов на протяжении многих лет монетизировать свой талант.
Curator
curator.io
Самый простой способ бесплатно добавить социальную ленту на свой сайт. Curator — это бесплатный навсегда агрегатор социальных сетей, который помогает вам собирать и отображать контент. Настройте ленту менее чем за 5 минут.
Engage AI
engage-ai.co
Engage AI создает комментарии для вас, чтобы привлечь потенциальных клиентов в LinkedIn в любом масштабе. Экономьте часы на написании комментариев, чтобы привлечь потенциальных клиентов и добиться более быстрой конверсии с каждой добавленной точкой контакта.