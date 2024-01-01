Альтернативы - Collaborator.pro
Prezly
prezly.com
Prezly — это платформа для рассказывания историй, которая помогает организациям публиковать, распространять и владеть своими историями с целью привлечения поклонников.
Muck Rack
muckrack.com
Используйте Muck Rack, чтобы находить журналистов, привлекать прессу к своей истории, следить за новостями и сообщать о влиянии вашего пиара. Журналисты могут создавать портфолио и ускорять свою карьеру.
Wiztrust
wiztrust.com
The Communication Enablement Platform. Wiztrust is a multi-channel distribution platform, built to simplify internal and external communications. One tool to disseminate your content over any channel to any stakeholder. Wiztrust's cloud-based solution has become invaluable for companies in all indus...
PR.co
pr.co
pr.co builds beautifully designed online newsrooms and software to help PR teams increase media exposure and brand awareness and build a positive reputation. Our online newsrooms make your company’s milestones shine and make it easy for any stakeholder, from journalists to investors, to connect with...
Wizikey
wizikey.com
What is Wizikey? Wizikey is a media monitoring and PR software. It helps companies with media monitoring across different media along with trends, and insights on competitive intelligence and press release distribution across the world. It also helps PR professionals find the right set of reporters,...
Propel PRM
propelmypr.com
Propel PRM переосмысливает существующие средства массовой информации с помощью своей технологии управления связями с общественностью. Платформа PRM позволяет специалистам по маркетингу и коммуникациям находить подходящие средства массовой информации для представления своих историй, управлять отношен...
Prowly
prowly.com
Prowly is an all-in-one workflow automation solution for PR professionals where companies of all sizes can manage media relations more effectively by saving time on routine tasks. Prowly supports users in storytelling, finding the right media contacts and organizing them in a PR CRM, creating aesthe...
Onclusive
onclusive.com
Onclusive is a global partner for PR and Communications success. Working with thousands of organizations globally, we understand the pressures you face. Like building a strong brand and reputation. Being your organization’s eyes, ears and conscience. Supporting the C-suite, the wider business and it...
Mynewdesk
mynewsdesk.com
Откройте для себя влияние онлайн-пиара! Следите за тем, что говорят о вашем бренде, создавайте свою историю, идентифицируйте и привлекайте свою аудиторию, а также анализируйте результаты.