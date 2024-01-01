Альтернативы - Cision
Meltwater
meltwater.com
Узнайте, как Meltwater помогает командам по связям с общественностью и маркетингу отслеживать освещение в СМИ как в новостях, так и в социальных сетях, а также совершенствовать управление брендом.
Critical Mention
criticalmention.com
Лучший в своем классе сервис мониторинга СМИ для телевидения, радио, новостей, подкастов и социальных сетей, а также самая точная база данных контактов со СМИ в отрасли.
Agility PR Solutions
agilitypr.com
Agility PR Solutions (ранее MediaMiser) — поставщик программного обеспечения для мониторинга и анализа СМИ, а также профессиональных услуг для специалистов по связям с общественностью и маркетингу. Agility PR Solutions использует запатентованную технологию для мониторинга, агрегирования, анализа и о...
BuzzSumo
buzzsumo.com
Найдите контент, который работает лучше всего. Сотрудничайте с влиятельными людьми, которые имеют значение. Используйте нашу информацию о контенте, чтобы генерировать идеи, создавать высокоэффективный контент, отслеживать свою эффективность и выявлять влиятельных лиц. BuzzSumo поддерживает стратег...
BuzzStream
buzzstream.com
BuzzStream — это веб-программное обеспечение, которое помогает лучшим маркетологам мира продвигать свои продукты, услуги и контент для создания ссылок, ажиотажа и брендов.
Prezly
prezly.com
Prezly — это платформа для рассказывания историй, которая помогает организациям публиковать, распространять и владеть своими историями с целью привлечения поклонников.
Muck Rack
muckrack.com
Используйте Muck Rack, чтобы находить журналистов, привлекать прессу к своей истории, следить за новостями и сообщать о влиянии вашего пиара. Журналисты могут создавать портфолио и ускорять свою карьеру.
Skeepers
octoly.com
Ведущая маркетинговая платформа для влиятельных лиц Octoly помогает брендам повысить свою узнаваемость, завоевать доверие и увеличить продажи, объединяя проверенных микровлиятельных лиц и потребителей в большом масштабе. Бренды используют наше курируемое сообщество для создания публикаций в социаль...
MediaHQ
mediahq.com
MediaHQ изменит ваши отношения со СМИ. В одном месте вы можете создавать списки СМИ, распространять пресс-релизы, рассказывать свою историю и читать отчеты о пресс-релизах. Это позволяет мгновенно и без проблем делиться новостями.
PeakMetrics
peakmetrics.com
Автоматически собирайте и сообщайте об освещении в СМИ. PeakMetrics извлекает ценную информацию и создает полезные данные из миллионов неструктурированных межканальных наборов медиаданных в режиме реального времени.
IGLeads.io
igleads.io
Discover new business opportunities and reach every buyer on earth with Google's public database at your fingertips. Target potential clients using hashtags and keywords, and close more deals
The Shelf
theshelf.com
The Shelf is a site that helps freelance bloggers and social influencers connect with brands that want to collaborate.
Roxhill Media
roxhillmedia.com
Roxhill is the leading real-time media intelligence platform. Combining Alex Northcott's team of seasoned PR & industry professionals with innovative technology, Roxhill provides the media analys... Show More s and insight you need in today's fast moving marketplace.
PressPitch.io
presspitch.io
PressPitch.io is a community-driven public relations (PR) software. We bring together journalists, SMEs and startups to connect and collaborate directly. It provides a DIY solution to small businesses to accelerate their media presence and help journalists conduct quick interviews and surveys on the...
PodSeeker
podseeker.co
Podseeker is a podcast media database for PR and marketing professionals. We help our users navigate the “new media” landscape and provide the tools to help them get booked on podcasts as a guest.
OnePitch
onepitch.co
Take the guesswork out of your earned media strategy. OnePitch's matching technology delivers a precise media list for every pitch, making it easier for your team to drive interest, secure placements, and increase brand affinity. Deliver results faster with OnePitch.
Sourcery
sourcery.ai
Reach More Customers. Earn Quality Backlinks. Stop wondering how to get free publicity. Our software helps you earn quality backlinks yourself. So easy, it’s like magic. » Increase Brand Awareness » More Inbound Traffic & Leads » Strategy & Coaching for Pitching HARO
JustReachOut
justreachout.io
PR software and guidance to get the exposure you need to grow your business. Reach out knowing a journalist is a good fit for your story. Our software allows you to find the most relevant journalists, publications, press opportunities, podcasts and broken links so you can pitch with confidence. Our ...
NinjaOutreach
ninjaoutreach.com
With over 130M profiles in our database from Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and Blogger websites NinjaOutreach is a top blogger and Influencer Marketing outreach software for online brands, digital marketers and small businesses interested in growing their presence online. Ninja offers a complete suite ...
Wizikey
wizikey.com
What is Wizikey? Wizikey is a media monitoring and PR software. It helps companies with media monitoring across different media along with trends, and insights on competitive intelligence and press release distribution across the world. It also helps PR professionals find the right set of reporters,...
Anewstip
anewstip.com
Anewstip is a one-stop PR platform that helps entrepreneurs, PR professionals and marketers search for relevant media contacts (journalists, editors, bloggers, influencers, etc.), build media lists, send personalized pitches or bulk press releases, and monitoring online and twitter mentions. 1) emai...
Propel PRM
propelmypr.com
Propel PRM is reimagining earned media with its Public Relations Management technology. The PRM platform enables marketing and communication professionals to discover the right media to pitch their stories to, manage media relationships and campaigns, monitor coverage and share of voice of their bra...
Prowly
prowly.com
Prowly is an all-in-one workflow automation solution for PR professionals where companies of all sizes can manage media relations more effectively by saving time on routine tasks. Prowly supports users in storytelling, finding the right media contacts and organizing them in a PR CRM, creating aesthe...
Newswire
newswire.com
Newswire is a media technology company that provides its clients with press release distribution services that help build brand awareness, earn media mentions, increase online visibility, improve search engine optimization performance, generate sales, and more. In addition to press release distribut...
Onclusive
onclusive.com
Onclusive is a global partner for PR and Communications success. Working with thousands of organizations globally, we understand the pressures you face. Like building a strong brand and reputation. Being your organization’s eyes, ears and conscience. Supporting the C-suite, the wider business and it...
Notified
notified.com
Notified Event Cloud предоставляет самую комплексную в мире комплексную технологию обработки событий и сопутствующие услуги, позволяющие создавать события и управлять ими. Управляйте всем жизненным циклом ваших мероприятий, независимо от их местоположения, формата, размера или продолжительности — от...
Tagger Media
taggermedia.com
Tagger от Sprout Social произвел революцию в индустрии маркетинга в социальных сетях для некоторых крупнейших сегодня брендов и агентств, включая Omnicom, Havas Media, Ralph Lauren, Ketchum, Social Chain, Spindrift, Takumi, Valvoline и Dolce & Gabbana. Платформа социального интеллекта, основанная на...
Heepsy
heepsy.com
Найдите влиятельных лиц за считанные секунды. Мгновенный доступ к влиятельным лицам Instagram, Youtube, Tiktok и Twitch по местоположению и категориям. Проанализируйте их аудиторию и свяжитесь с ними.
PressRush
pressrush.com
Усильте свои PR-кампании с помощью PressRush База данных контактов СМИ, списки СМИ и поиск журналистов для связей с общественностью
Postaga
postaga.com
Привлекайте больше потенциальных клиентов, стройте отношения и получайте обратные ссылки с помощью эффективной, простой и холодной электронной почты и платформы для продаж.
Mynewdesk
mynewsdesk.com
Откройте для себя влияние онлайн-пиара! Следите за тем, что говорят о вашем бренде, создавайте свою историю, идентифицируйте и привлекайте свою аудиторию, а также анализируйте результаты.