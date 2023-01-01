Альтернативы - Avarup
HighLevel
gohighlevel.com
Самая быстрорастущая белая платформа для агентств цифрового маркетинга. CRM, электронная почта, двусторонние SMS, построитель воронок и многое другое!
Podium
podium.com
Дайте своему бизнесу несправедливое преимущество с помощью обзоров, сообщений, платежей, веб-чата и многого другого.
Trustpilot
trustpilot.com
Trustpilot.com — это датский веб-сайт с обзорами потребителей, основанный в Дании в 2007 году, на котором размещаются обзоры компаний по всему миру. Каждый месяц публикуется около 1 миллиона новых обзоров. Сайт предлагает бесплатные услуги для бизнеса. Фирма полагается на пользователей, программное ...
Kenect
kenect.com
Взаимодействуйте со своими клиентами там, где они находятся, отправляя текстовые сообщения на их телефон. Удвойте количество потенциальных клиентов, создавайте онлайн-обзоры, получайте платежи и начинайте общение в видеочате с помощью текстовых сообщений.
Thryv
thryv.com
Управляйте клиентами в любое время, в любом месте и на любом устройстве с помощью программного обеспечения Thryv для малого бизнеса: CRM, текстовый и электронный маркетинг, социальные сети, веб-сайты и многое другое.
BirdEye
birdeye.com
BirdEye — это комплексная платформа для обслуживания клиентов. Более 60 000 компаний всех размеров каждый день используют BirdEye, чтобы их можно было найти в Интернете через обзоры, выбрать клиентов с помощью текстовых сообщений и стать лучшим бизнесом с помощью инструментов опросов и анализа.
PromoRepublic
promorepublic.com
Используйте платформу управления социальными сетями PromoRepublic, чтобы создавать и настраивать контент с помощью встроенных инструментов, планировать его размещение на нескольких страницах социальных сетей, запускать рекламу и получать результаты для своего бизнеса.
BrandYourself
brandyourself.com
BrandYourself — это компания, занимающаяся управлением онлайн-репутацией и конфиденциальностью, которая предоставляет программное обеспечение и услуги, в том числе: отрицательные результаты Google, личный брендинг, защиту частной информации, сканирование Dark Web и многое другое.
Debutify
debutify.com
Получите больше отзывов за меньшее время и с меньшими усилиями. Debutify Reviews упрощает запрос, сбор и управление отзывами клиентов, поэтому вы сможете быстрее получать их больше.
G2
g2.com
Сравните лучшее программное обеспечение и услуги для бизнеса на основе оценок пользователей и социальных данных. Обзоры программного обеспечения CRM, ERP, HR, CAD, PDM и маркетинга.
Marketing 360
marketing360.com
Усильте свой бренд® с помощью маркетинговой платформы №1® для малого бизнеса.
BrightLocal
brightlocal.com
Универсальная платформа для успеха в локальном поиске · Поднимайтесь в рейтинге, укрепляйте свою репутацию и выделяйтесь в местном поиске с помощью BrightLocal.
AppTweak
apptweak.com
AppTweak способствует росту популярности самых популярных в мире приложений и игр, предоставляя полезную информацию в простом интерфейсе. → Попробуйте нас бесплатно!
Text Request
textrequest.com
Повысьте вовлеченность клиентов Платформа для обмена деловыми сообщениями, которая позволяет отправлять текстовые сообщения с рабочего номера телефона прямо на компьютер, чтобы вы действительно могли получить ответ.
Yext
yext.com
Yext — технологическая компания из Нью-Йорка, работающая в области управления онлайн-брендами. Он предлагает обновления бренда, используя свою облачную сеть приложений, поисковые системы и другие возможности. Компания была основана в 2006 году Говардом Лерманом, Брайаном Дистелбургером и Брентом Мет...
Broadly
broadly.com
Программное обеспечение для онлайн-репутации и качества обслуживания клиентов поможет вам создать стратегию онлайн-маркетинга, чтобы вы могли привлекать клиентов, получать рекомендации, получать отзывы и получать доходы.
Vendasta
vendasta.com
Самый простой способ продавать цифровые решения под собственным брендом. Vendasta — это платформа «white label» для компаний, предоставляющих цифровые решения для малого и среднего бизнеса.
AppFollow
appfollow.io
AppFollow ➡️ Инструмент №1 для управления обзорами приложений и ASO. Анализируйте отзывы, управляйте рейтингами и отвечайте на отзывы, увеличивайте количество органических загрузок в App Store, Google Play, Amazon.
NiceJob
nicejob.com
Самый простой способ получить больше отзывов и укрепить свою репутацию. Создавайте ажиотаж в социальных сетях, улучшайте SEO и увеличивайте продажи.
EmbedSocial
embedsocial.com
Лучшая UGC-платформа для сбора обзоров, историй, лент социальных сетей, фотографий и встраивания их на любой веб-сайт. Автоматически!
Yotpo
yotpo.com
Yotpo — это маркетинговая платформа электронной коммерции с самыми передовыми решениями для отзывов клиентов, визуального маркетинга, лояльности, рефералов и SMS-маркетинга. Узнайте больше о том, как ваш бренд может стимулировать рост с помощью Yotpo, здесь.
Kimoby
kimoby.com
Kimoby — это современная автоматизированная коммуникационная платформа, интегрированная с DMS, которая позволяет легко подключаться к клиентам и конвертировать их. Повысьте качество обслуживания вашего дилерского центра.
Rannko
rannko.com
Rannko — это 5 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ удобная платформа для управления репутацией, которая позволяет маркетологам и владельцам бизнеса экономить время за счет автоматизации. Продукты включают в себя ✅ Управление отзывами, ✅ Социальные сети, ✅ PowerListings и многое другое. Подпишитесь на Раннко сегодня! 🤩 😎 �...
Appbot
appbot.co
Инструменты обзора и рейтинга приложений, которые помогут вам повысить уровень обслуживания клиентов. Платформа для компаний, которые серьезно относятся к отзывам и рейтингам. Appbot обеспечивает мониторинг обзоров и рейтингов мирового класса, ответы и анализ.
ReviewTrackers
reviewtrackers.com
ReviewTrackers — отмеченная наградами компания-разработчик программного обеспечения для отзывов клиентов. Получите больше отзывов. Отвечайте клиентам. Найдите информацию об опыте клиентов.
MavSocial
mavsocial.com
MavSocial — это решение для управления социальными сетями для компаний с несколькими местоположениями и профилями. Управляйте всеми своими публикациями, рекламой, взаимодействием, обзорами и отчетами с одной централизованной платформы. MavSocial предоставляет уникальную возможность компаниям, распол...
SpotOn
spoton.com
Системы торговых точек и программное обеспечение для обработки платежей SpotOn созданы для того, чтобы работать так, как работаете вы. И вас поддерживают 24/7/365 люди, которым действительно не все равно.
Mobal
mobal.io
Управляйте всеми списками своих компаний из одного места, без особых усилий. Мы делаем управление вашими бизнес-списками увлекательным, быстрым и приятным.
CallSource
callsource.com
CallSource — лидер отрасли в области решений для отслеживания звонков, управления потенциальными клиентами и бизнес-аналитики. Увеличьте свои маркетинговые затраты и получите ощутимые результаты.
Chatmeter
chatmeter.com
Chatmeter предоставляет брендам с несколькими локациями локальную информацию и инструменты, необходимые для мониторинга, анализа и улучшения качества обслуживания клиентов в масштабе.
ReviewGain
reviewgain.io
ReviewGain is an online reputation management SaaS platform built for Small Medium businesses. Our smart review management helps businesses achieve the highest rating in their area and convert their website in a lead generating machine.
Podstatus
podstatus.com
Podstatus is a service to monitor podcasts. Monitor reviews for all of your podcasts. Track your ranks hourly in 175 countries. Daily in your inbox.
Pluspoint
pluspoint.io
Pluspoint helps multi-location businesses and franchises to boost their local SEO to attract more organic traffic by providing automation solution for managing customer reviews. With its help, businesses can collect customer feedback through various channels including email, SMS, WhatsApp, and QR co...
Infuse Reviews
infusereviews.com
Infuse Reviews is an innovative and affordable online review management software, you can Request, Respond, Display, and Share Reviews all from our easy-to-use dashboard. You can also create customized Digital Signage with online reviews automatically included, as well as Rewarded Surveys with dynam...
Fera
fera.ai
Fera is a customer reviews app for Shopify, Wix, BigCommerce and other eCommerce businesses. It lets you easily request and display customer reviews, photos and videos from a variety of channels, including your own.
Famepilot
famepilot.com
Famepilot is an AI/ML-powered cloud Platform for businesses and brands to monitor and manage their customers feedback across all online (Search, Listing, Social, Review sites, and Online surveys) and offline (on-premise survey, kiosk, on tablets and paper forms) channels. Businesses of any size, fro...
Amazeful
amazeful.com
Amazeful is an online reputation management platform for local businesses. We help companies to gather online customer reviews and be chosen by more potential customers. It’s an efficient tool to generate sales, increase trust and stand out from competitors. The platform’s in-depth reporting and ana...
2 Step Reviews
2stepreviews.com
What is 2 Step Reviews? 2 Step Reviews is a review capture company helping local businesses and enterprises become the OBVIOUS choice for customers searching for their product or services on Google. How does it work?
SureCritic
surecritic.com
SureCritic helps customers tell the true story of their experiences - all the while making the process more transparent for everyone.
Riivu
riivu.io
Riivu is a review management tool designed to assist businesses in obtaining valuable feedback, generating online reviews, and enhancing their reputation through a suite of versatile features. Riivu helps streamline your customer feedback process, ensuring your brand shines online.
Review Tool
reviewtool.com
Get more reviews for your business, track your online reviews, and display them on your website with Review Tool's review generation and management platform. We are the #1 review management software, the best alternative to Podium and Birdeye.
ReviewRev
reviewrev.com
Give your clients the reputation management tools they need. Learn more about ReviewRev's white label solutions for review management, social media automation, and more. Become a reseller today.
Ratingful
ratingful.com
Improve your online reputation and obtain more 5-star Google reviews with Ratingful. Our platform simplifies the process of requesting reviews from customers, safeguarding your ratings, highlighting your top reviews, and monitoring your digital reputation. You can also reply to Google and Facebook r...
CustomerLobby
customerlobby.com
CustomerLobby helps service-based businesses get, manage and publish online reviews from their clients.
ReviewBot
reviewbot.io
ReviewBot’s real-time review tracking helps you keep a pulse on what your customers are saying so you never miss a beat. Easily get reviews in Slack, Zendesk, email, or wherever your team works.
Ratesight
ratesight.com
Ratesight is an online review management platform that companies can use to gather and track reviews. Why is online review and reputation management important? Take a look at these stats: Consumers are willing to spend 31% more on businesses that have garnered great reviews. 84% of consumers say the...
Rallio
rallio.com
With built-in social media syndication and scheduling capabilities, ad boosting, analytics, reputation management and more, Rallio is a smarter, simpler way for brands to maximize social marketing efforts. Rallio technology provides a complete social media ecosystem allowing manufacturers, corporate...
Get More Reviews
getmorereviews.com
Your reputation is of utmost importance and we can quickly help you grow your online reviews for sending out a positive message to all your customers. Call now.
FreshReview
freshreview.co
Take control of your online reviews. We make it easy for you to get 5-star reviews easily and show it off to the world. We help small businesses get up to 60% more reviews on platforms like Google and Yelp.
Shout About Us
shoutaboutus.com
Shout About Us is the only complete reputation management platform and custom review response service built for agencies and brands. Since 2012, over 10,000 agencies, brands, and local businesses have leveraged Shout About Us platform to get more positive reviews, respond, and grow their businesses.
Reviewgrower
reviewgrower.com
With ReviewGrower, you’ll automatically get more 5 star reviews, market them on social media, increase conversions by embedding them on your website, and be protected from negative reviews.
LocalClarity
localclarity.com
LocalClarity creates value for multi-location businesses and agencies, providing a suite of tools to improve local search & map discovery, build relationships through direct customer engagement (reviews, recommendations, Q&A, and posts), and discover insights across locations to build competitive ad...
TrustAnalytica
trustanalytica.com
TrustAnalytica is the best online interaction solution to helps businesses grow and be found online. TrustAnalytica is all in one customer engagement tool. With a universal business toolkit, TrustAnalytica can help businesses provide excellent customer experiences and retain their customers by using...
GuestTouch
guesttouch.com
GuestTouch is an all in one messaging platform that helps properties of all sizes connect with guests, deliver the best guest experiences, and drive more sales. Communicate with customers at all stages of their journey; from research/booking, pre-arrival, in-stay to post-stay. Not only you can conne...
Repuso
repuso.com
Social testimonials & reviews on your own website as social proof. Increase your website's conversion with Repuso.
Localyser
localyser.com
Localyser is an online reputation management & customer experience software that helps you turn online reviews into your most powerful marketing tool. We help multi-location brands such as the Tashas Group, Drive Auto Group and The Old Spaghetti Factory turn every review into an opportunity to impre...
FeedbackExpress
feedbackexpress.com
FeedbackExpress is a powerful, cloud-based software solution that helps Amazon sellers automate and manage their feedback communication with buyers.
ReviewPush
reviewpush.com
ReviewPush was founded in 2011, and has seen tremendous growth since opening its digital doors to businesses worldwide. ReviewPush helps brands and businesses measure and manage their feedback, reach, and the experiences they provide for their customers. Whether you have 5 locations or 500; we offer...
Grab Your Reviews
grabyourreviews.com
One Easy Platform to Manage All Your Customer Reviews. Boost customer satisfaction with our easy-to-use platform that automates your online review management. Get more customer reviews, be found online, attract new customers – easily and effectively. Easily scaled and white-labeled for Agencies and ...
Listen360
listen360.com
Listen360 is a powerful, NPS-based customer engagement and local marketing platform for businesses that understand customer feedback is key to creating loyalty, making smart decisions and growing their operation. Listen360 enables businesses to engage customers, take necessary action to improve defi...