Create an exceptional, collaborative workplace experience with the simple communication and space management tools your team needs to stay connected, whether they're at work, at home, or on the go. Appspace offers global solutions and support to thousands of customers that trust us to help them communicate with their teams and modernize their hybrid workplace experiences. We are proud to help our customers deliver a modern workplace experience, unify brand culture, and enhance communications.

