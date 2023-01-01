Альтернативы - Appsero
elink.io
elink.io
Создавайте что угодно с помощью веб-ссылок. В elink есть все необходимое для сохранения закладок и создания веб-страниц, информационных бюллетеней по электронной почте, виджетов веб-сайтов RSS, социальных био-ссылок, социальных стен, автоматизированного контента и многого другого. Создавайте контент...
Short.io
short.io
Short.io — это программа сокращения URL-адресов с белой этикеткой, которая создает короткие ссылки на фирменных доменах. Сокращайте, настраивайте и делитесь фирменными URL-адресами со своей аудиторией.
Revue
getrevue.co
Создайте лояльную аудиторию. Revue позволяет писателям и издателям легко рассылать редакционные информационные бюллетени и получать за это деньги.
RocketLink
rocketlink.io
Добавьте пиксели ретаргетинга, собственный призыв к действию, собственные домены к любой ссылке, которой вы делитесь, настройте внешний вид миниатюры ссылки и перенацельте любого, кто нажал на нее.
Radio.co
radio.co
Хотите создать радиостанцию? Автоматизируйте свое расписание, ведите прямые трансляции и отслеживайте слушателей с помощью одной простой в использовании платформы. Добро пожаловать на Radio.co.
Placer.ai
placer.ai
Принимайте более разумные решения в сфере недвижимости и заключайте больше сделок, используя данные Placer.ai о местоположении и пешеходном трафике.
Viral Loops
viral-loops.com
Viral Loops — это платформа вирусного и реферального маркетинга для запуска рейтинговых соревнований, лотерей, предварительных и реферальных программ.
ShareASale
shareasale.com
Станьте партнером ShareASale и станьте частью нашей надежной сети партнерского маркетинга. Наша сеть предоставляет маркетинговые решения для наших партнеров.
Intellifluence
intellifluence.com
Intellifluence — это сервис влиятельного маркетинга, который позволяет брендам и влиятельным лицам объединяться, сотрудничать и достигать своих целей.
Branalyzer
branalyzer.com
Branalyzer — это самый дешевый, быстрый и простой способ узнать, что на самом деле происходит в Интернете.
TinyLetter
tinyletter.com
TinyLetter предлагает понятный и простой способ письма для людей, которым не нужны расширенные отчеты или функции для бизнеса.
SummarAIze
summaraize.com
10-кратное увеличение подкастов и видеоконтента за 10 минут. SummarAIze преобразует ваш контент из аудио и видео в привлекательные публикации в социальных сетях, контент электронной почты, резюме, цитаты и многое другое!
BrandBucket
brandbucket.com
Оригинальный рынок брендовых имен, предлагающий на выбор более 100 000 наименований компаний, подобранных экспертами. Получите соответствующий домен .com и логотип, а также бесплатную консультацию по брендингу от нашей команды.
Whatstool Business
whatstool.business
Whatstool Business — это универсальное решение для бизнеса WhatsApp. Наши предложения включают официальный API WhatsApp, чат-бот, CRM на базе WhatsApp, автоматизацию, интеграцию со многими инструментами и т. д.
LaunchList
getlaunchlist.com
Создайте вирусный список ожидания из первых пользователей. Сэкономьте время запуска и получите больше регистраций на свой продукт на ранней стадии с помощью вирусных списков ожидания перед запуском в виде геймификации.
Clevertone
clevertone.com
Clevertone is On-Demand Personal Assistant to Run Your Daily Tasks. that helps busy individuals and families reclaim their time and manage their daily tasks. With a personalized approach and access to a network of local professionals, Clevertone provides tailored solutions to meet your unique needs....
Chatwee
chatwee.com
Chatwee is a live chat and instant messaging app targeting: - online communities - virtual events - providers of mental health support - team communication - live trading - church services - educational webinars - live video streaming allowing its users to engage via private, public, and Messenger-s...
BusynessProfile
busynessprofile.com
Busynessprofile.com is a online platform to the small, medium business owners to add their business and reach the right audience.
BusinessChat
businesschat.io
BusinessChat is a Whatsapp marketing automation solution for e-commerce built on the official WhatsApp API. The platform also provides a CRM and customer service platform on WhatsApp for better sales and customer support management over Whatsapp. BusinessChat main features: - Whatsapp bulk campaigns...
Botowski AI
botowski.com
Botowski is an AI content generator based on the newest GPT-3 technology. It was created with the intention to create content for businesses, organizations and people who aren't professional writers. It offers a diverse range of automatic content generation tools, from catchy slogans for branding pu...
Airtime Pro
airtime.pro
Airtime Pro is a powerful internet radio platform that boasts an intelligent automation system, DJ management, and seamless transitions between live audio streaming and scheduled content, helping you to stay on-air whether you’re a one-man-show or a larger media outlet. Starting, managing and promot...
AgencyApps
agencyapps.com
Our AI social posts creator makes it easy to generate high-quality, engaging social media posts for Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter. Simply enter your domain, a phrase about your content, your profession, and an image description, and our software will create unique, original, and exclusi...
Xoopah
xoopah.com
Xoopah is a Small Business Growth Platform designed to help small businesses achieve success by providing essential tools and resources to grow their business. With features like email marketing, reviews management, payments collection, and more, Xoopah simplifies day-to-day operations and streamlin...
Wysistat
wysistat.net
Solution de mesure d’audience pour site internet, application mobile, pages AMP. La solution de WebAnalytics est exemptée de consentement par la CNIL et certifiée par l’ACPM pour la publication de votre trafic.
Wriber
wriber.com
Wriber is a content creation software enabling users to write meaningful content using artificial intelligence.
Webhooks.io
webhooks.io
Webhook management and delivery platform that manages all the technical details from scaling the delivery infrastructure for web callbacks.
WebFeedback
webfeedback.io
WebFeedback is an intuitive, visual and easy to use (and setup - only in 4 steps) tool to discover the website visitors needs, to ask for feedback to really understand the needs of your visitors and to provide the right guidance and support on all phases of the the customer journey.
WaRespond
warespond.com
WaRespond is a powerful WhatsApp marketing tool that provides users with a chatbot, bulk sending, and API gateway. With WaRespond, businesses can easily automate their WhatsApp marketing campaigns, making it a highly effective tool for reaching out to potential customers.
Vuepak
vuepak.com
Are you struggling to keep track of your media content? Are you confident your sales team is sending the correct materials? Do you wish you could reach out to more leads without adding staff? Vuepak is a sales enablement platform that resolves those challenges by providing marketing and sales teams ...
VALUE SERP
valueserp.com
VALUE SERP is a low-cost SERP API providing clean, accurate Google SERP data for SEO apps and services. VALUE SERP is a low-cost SERP API providing clean, accurate Google SERP data for SEO apps and services.
Testelium
testelium.com
Testelium is the new generation platform enabling various businesses, large enterprises, cloud service providers, and IT innovators. It aims to motivate your SMS providers to supply only the first-class quality channels for any kind of business.
Snappy Kraken
snappykraken.com
Bold marketing campaigns for financial advisers who want to dominate their market. Results-focused, compliant, and a snap to use!
Scale SERP
scaleserp.com
Scale SERP is a easy to use, high-scale, SERP API for Google. With no thruput limits, Scale SERP makes it easy to query for SERP results at scale. Join hundreds of customers who use Scale SERP to get consistent Google SERP data without the maintenance overhead of web scrapers and manual rules - and ...
Rockee
rockee.io
Rockee is a B2B content feedback platform that helps marketers make better content It’s the fastest and easiest way to understand the influence your content has had on your target audience - Learn from verified B2B audiences by job role and function - Get qualitative insights on what your audience t...
Reviewly.ai
reviewly.ai
Reviewly.ai is a software designed to streamline the management of online reputations, particularly focusing on generating and responding to Google reviews. The platform empowers businesses to effectively oversee customer feedback, ensuring that every review, whether positive or negative, is address...
Purlem
purlem.com
Strengthen relationships with your customers by creating a unique webpage for every person on your list, allowing you to engage with them on a personalized 1:1 level. We are a simple, cost-effective bridge to the brave new world of personalized marketing.
Publisher Finders
publisherfinders.com
Publisher Finders was created as a self-serve software to help affiliate managers and influencer managers to find and recruit relevant affiliates, web publishers, bloggers, content creators, and other companies to partner with. We have amassed what we believe is the highest quality database of publi...
OKZest
okzest.com
Marketers and advertisers use OKZest to increase click rates, marketing ROI and website traffic with personalized images.
Linkz.ai
linkz.ai
Automatic rich link previews on hover that keep visitors on your website. Install Linkz.ai in 2 minutes on your website or blog and instantly get automatic rich link previews on hover. Linkz.ai previews help your visitors to get context from linked content without bouncing between browser tabs, and,...
LinkSpree
linkspree.io
A visual link management platform to optimize web navigation. LinkSpree uses visual dashboards to organize, access, and share all your links from one single platform. With private, shared, and public dashboards, managing your favorite websites is now simple, and sharing them with clients or coworker...
Limelight Platform
limelightplatform.com
Limelight Platform is the foremost resource for experiential marketing return on investment, live event data and insights. The robust all-in-one platform allows marketers to create, manage and measure experiential marketing campaigns and live events; crucial as the economy continues to reopen and th...
Kamoto.AI
kamoto.ai
Kamoto.AI, in the burgeoning field of artificial intelligence, is building a platform that revolutionizes the way people interact with AI, celebrities, and influencers. Kamoto.AI provides an unprecedented opportunity for users to create and train their own virtual AI personalities. This not only all...
HolaBrief
holabrief.com
HolaBrief offers interactive tools for agencies who want to supercharge their client discovery process. It streamlines briefing, discovery and strategy in one place, so you can deliver standout creative work in less time. Featuring interactive exercises and strategy-based templates, HolaBrief makes ...
Eulerity
e.eulerity.com
Eulerity is disrupting the digital advertising industry by combining game-changing AI and automation software with human expertise, empowering brands to optimize and scale with ease. Our enterprise technology streamlines the complexities of digital marketing, resulting in significant cost savings an...
EasyRedir
easyredir.com
EasyRedir provides branded URL redirection management which enables information technology departments, marketing departments, advertising/marketing agencies and others to ensure their audience are viewing is desired message.
Dealers United
dealersunited.com
To help dealerships cut costs, save time, and sell more cars, Dealers United offers a full suite of digital marketing solutions for car dealers including Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Social Media Advertising, and Search Engine Marketing (SEM).
datacube AI
datacube.ai
datacube — это надежное, элегантное и гибкое программное обеспечение для бизнес-аналитики и визуализации данных KPI, созданное на основе искусственного интеллекта. Мы все знаем, что вы не можете эффективно вести или МАСШТАБИРОВАТЬ свой бизнес, не внимательно следя за своими ключевыми показателями эф...
CoolTool
cooltool.com
CoolTool — это запатентованная аналитическая платформа, которая включает в себя механизм корпоративных опросов, неявное тестирование и технологию веб-камеры на базе искусственного интеллекта для отслеживания движений глаз и измерения эмоций.
ConversionFly
conversionfly.com
ConversionFly is a marketing optimization tool designed to provide marketing metrics that enables to scale a business and its marketing intelligently.
Chainfuel
chainfuel.com
С помощью мощного телеграмм-бота и веб-приложения Chainfuel вы можете автоматически защищать свою группу от спамеров и мошенников, отслеживать показатели группы, привлекать и удерживать своих пользователей всего несколькими щелчками мыши.
Carts Guru
carts.guru
Преследуйте каждого потенциального клиента, конвертируйте каждую продажу и быстро развивайте свой бизнес в сфере электронной коммерции с помощью передового программного обеспечения для автоматизации маркетинга, разработанного специально для электронных торговцев. Всего за несколько кликов вы можете ...
CampaignTracker
campaigntracker.io
CampaignTracker — это мощное программное обеспечение платформы управления ссылками, которое упрощает процесс отслеживания и оптимизации ваших маркетинговых кампаний. Наше программное обеспечение предоставляет централизованную панель управления, где вы можете легко управлять всеми своими ссылками и о...
Arrivalist
arrivalist.com
Arrivalist is the leading location intelligence platform in the travel industry. We use mobile location datasets to provide actionable insights on consumer behavior, competitive share, media effectiveness, and market trends. Over 200 travel marketers, including 100 cities, 40 US States, and 4 of the...
Adpiler
adpiler.com
Adpiler — это комплексная SaaS-платформа, предназначенная для упрощения процесса утверждения рекламы и сотрудничества для креативных агентств. Благодаря удобному интерфейсу и набору мощных функций Adpiler упрощает путь от создания рекламы до утверждения клиентом, обеспечивая бесперебойное сотрудниче...
Admailr
admailr.com
Admailr разработан, чтобы помочь издателям информационных бюллетеней монетизировать свои электронные письма, используя целевое размещение рекламы в зависимости от подписчика.
AdLuge
adluge.com
AdLuge — это программное обеспечение для входящего маркетинга, которое предоставляет решения для управления потенциальными клиентами с использованием маркетинговой информации, позволяющей отслеживать все ваши потенциальные клиенты.
51Degreees
51degrees.com
51Degrees предоставляет портфель технологий, которые расширяют существующие онлайн-навыки и инвестиции организаций для работы на мобильных устройствах.
Vurvey
vurvey.com
In today’s competitive environment, brands require faster insights, innovative products, and more inclusive marketing to thrive. Vurvey’s patented AI platform brings everything together, all powered by your customers and team.
RivalFlow AI
rivalflow.com
Улучшите существующий контент: улучшение с помощью искусственного интеллекта позволит вашим веб-страницам повысить рейтинг. Он действует как тренер по SEO: анализирует страницы конкурентов, которые превосходят ваши, а затем дает вам точную информацию о том, как обновить ваши конкретные страницы.
Publisher Discovery
publisherdiscovery.com
Расширенное SaaS-приложение для поиска партнеров на основе искусственного интеллекта для управления издателями. Платформа предоставляет углубленный анализ веб-сайтов издателей, а также информацию и инструменты для привлечения партнеров. Машинное обучение на платформе гарантирует, что результаты стан...