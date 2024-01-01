Альтернативы - Alight

ADP предлагает ведущие в отрасли онлайн-решения для расчета заработной платы и управления персоналом, а также налогов, соблюдения требований, управления льготами и многого другого. Получите лучшее с ADP.

Zenefits — это компания, базирующаяся в США, которая предлагает облачное программное обеспечение в качестве услуги компаниям для управления своими человеческими ресурсами, уделяя особое внимание помощи им в страховании здоровья. Zenefits была основана в 2013 году. Ее штаб-квартира находится в Сан-Фр...

Aadmi Consulting provides full life-cycle HR support for all your business' human capital needs.

By providing proven solutions and technology in the areas of human resources, employee benefits, payroll administration and workplace safety, G&A Partners alleviates the burden of tedious administrative tasks and allows business owners to focus their time, talent and energy on growing their company....

With Aflac, whether you're a large business or a small one, you can provide your employees with the kind of benefits they'd expect from a bigger company, helping your business stand out from the crowd.

Insperity provides HR and business solutions that help America's best companies prosper since 1986.

Lumity's modern benefits solution combines dedicated service and expertise with powerful data insights and technology to relieve the pain of administering and choosing health plans and benefits for both employers and employees.

