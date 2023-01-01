Digivizer is a comprehensive analytics platform designed to help businesses get the most out of their investment in digital marketing. Our platform enables businesses of any size to see all their social, search, paid, and web performance insights in a single, easy-to-follow dashboard without leaving the platform. With Digivizer, marketers can quickly make data-informed decisions about where to place their dollars and energy. Offering a Free Plan and a variety of other paid plans including more advanced features for Influencer Reporting, Agencies and transdisciplinary teams, Digivizer has an option to suit all businesses of every shape and size. You can compare these plans and inclusions in the pricing section below. Why choose Digivizer? We're market-leading in affordability for what our platform offers. With almost every major social media, ad manager and web tool available as integrations, you can get a full 360* view of your digital marketing performance. Team Digi are your personal advocates for all things social and digital marketing. Our specialists offer 1:1 and group support about product details, insight sessions, strategy, reporting; we're always available to help you get the most out of our product and your marketing strategy in any way we can.

