Sensat
Website: sensat.co
Sensat is a visualisation platform enabling better collaboration and decision-making for all project teams involved. By collecting and delivering infrastructure data our platform translates the real world into a digital version. This enables physical industries to analyse and understand their built environments and make smarter decisions. Together with the likes of Aecom, Connect Plus, and Heathrow & Kier, we’re revolutionising the way we plan, build, and manage large civil infrastructure projects worth over £150bn.
