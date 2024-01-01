Scopito is a cloud-based platform for visual data management. It aids Utilities and DSPs in storing, analysing and sharing images from their visual inspections and provides an overview of their assets and the assets' condition. Scopito is not subscription-based, but rather customers pay a fixed amount per inspection stored on the platform, with the option of volume-based discounts. Scopito comes complete with powerful image analysis tools and smart keyboard shortcuts, to optimize the workflow for fault detection and management. Integrations to SAP systems is available. Additionally, customers have the option to outsource analysis to Scopito's team, which leverages Artificial Intelligence algorithms and subject matter experts for the task, and delivers results directly in the platform. Because the product is cloud-based, sharing inspections for review or analysis is easy. Additional users are free of charge, and companies can manage access levels as well as roles and rights themselves, directly from the platform. It is also possible to host Scopito on-premise. For deliveries, Scopito has a fully customizable reporting feature that exports to both PDF and CSV. For companies wishing to personalize the platform, Scopito offers a white-labeling solution. White-label clients can use the platform from a custom URL and with a specialized design as per their choice. ______ Scopito started it's career as a drone manufacturer under the name Danish Drones. However, the team's focus quickly shifted, and Danish Drones became Heliscope; a Drone Service Provider who developed their own image management software. In 2016 the software became the sole focus, and Heliscope sold it's inspections business to become Scopito. Today Scopito servers more than 7000 companies worldwide and has headquarters in Denmark and The United States.

