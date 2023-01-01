WebCatalog

Rockerbox

Rockerbox

Hebt u WebCatalog niet geïnstalleerd? WebCatalog downloaden.

Webapp gebruiken

Website: rockerbox.com

Verbeter uw ervaring met de desktopapp voor Rockerbox op WebCatalog voor Mac, Windows en Linux.

Voer apps uit in afleidingsvrije venster met vele verbeteringen.

Beheer en schakel eenvoudig tussen meerdere accounts en apps zonder van browser te wisselen.

Rockerbox empowers marketers from launch to scale, helping them easily see and evaluate channel effectiveness. We’ve built our platform for smart marketers to help them spend, analyze, scale, test, and market smarter. Rockerbox helps you to execute better in-channel optimizations and stop wasting money on channels that aren’t performing. We take the frustration out of constructing clean, actionable data, empowering you to accomplish your goals without the need for additional technical resources. No one methodology is perfect, that’s why Rockerbox uses multiple. We incorporate rule-based attribution, multi-touch attribution, halo analysis, geo lift, in-channel testing, incrementality, and media mix modeling to give you the most complete and accurate view of your customer journey.

Website: rockerbox.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is niet gelieerd, geassocieerd, gemachtigd, ondersteund door of op enigerlei wijze officieel verbonden aan Rockerbox. Alle productnamen, logo's en merken zijn eigendom van hun desbetreffende eigenaren.

Misschien bent u ook hierin geïnteresseerd

Marketware

Marketware

marketware.com

Airbridge

Airbridge

airbridge.io

TinyLetter

TinyLetter

tinyletter.com

Blue Green Analytics

Blue Green Analytics

bluegreenanalytics.com

Klenty

Klenty

klenty.com

Singular

Singular

singular.net

Ringba

Ringba

ringba.com

RelayThat

RelayThat

relaythat.com

Certain

Certain

certain.com

Tracify

Tracify

tracify.ai

Brandfolder

Brandfolder

brandfolder.com

Tremendous

Tremendous

tremendous.com

Product

Ondersteuning

Bedrijf

Juridisch

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube
WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.