NextBrain AI is a No-Code Machine Learning platform for anyone who loves data. Advanced data analytics. It is a web-based and Google Sheets platform, that helps data analyst to access Machine Learning techniques easily, and data scientists automate and deliver faster solutions to the problems they are facing. Help businesses to focus only on what really matters and increase their ROI!
Categorieën:
Business
Machine Learning Software

