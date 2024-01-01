Mycloudbazaar.com is an Online, Discovery, Recommendation, and Transactions Platform for best of breed Cloud-Solution Business Software and Infrastructure that also helps you save money. MyCloudbazaar provides end users the ability to Search, Discover, Compare, Purchase and Govern their Software Applications in one centralized, easy-to-use and intuitive marketplace with a single-sign-on, unified invoice and pay-per-use model. MyCloudbazaar is committed to helping its users by offering free consultation for Business Software and Infrastructure solutions guaranteeing the best match for their business requirements in a curated environment with applications segregated by Industry and function. MyCloudbazaar eases the pressure for Small and Medium businesses by taking full responsibility of the plumbing work of Cloud Computing, allowing them to focus on their core business. For large Enterprises, MyCloudbazaar acts as an internal Cloud Broker Solution bringing in Cloud Governance , mitigating risk and ensuring spend management by enabling you to apply user and application based policies. MyCloudbazaar is a Startup recognized by the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion, Government of India, under the Startup India initiative of the Hon Prime Minister Sh. Narendra Modi. Mycloudbazzar boasts of being the proud winner of Economic Times Power of Idea's and has been seed-funded by the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India via CIIE, IIM Ahmadabad.

Website: mycloudbazaar.com

