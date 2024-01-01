WebCatalog

Freshmarketer

Freshmarketer

Hebt u WebCatalog Desktop niet geïnstalleerd? WebCatalog Desktop downloaden.

Webapp gebruiken

Website: freshmarketer.com

Verbeter uw ervaring met de desktopapp voor Freshmarketer op WebCatalog Desktop voor Mac, Windows en Linux.

Voer apps uit in afleidingsvrije venster met vele verbeteringen.

Beheer en schakel eenvoudig tussen meerdere accounts en apps zonder van browser te wisselen.

Freshmarketer helps marketing teams deliver more personalized customer experiences at every touchpoint across their lifecycle. Get insights into your audience’s behavior and engagement to create unique buyer experiences. You can automate conversations with website visitors using AI chatbots, segment contacts into lists, create targeted personalized email campaigns using journeys, and nurture customers to keep coming back. With powerful campaigns analytics in Freshmarketer, you gain insights on opens, clicks, and responses to improve engagement and generate quality leads for sales teams. Also, the self-serve landing page builder and native CRO help to accelerate lead generation and conversion. If you need to build a better partnership between marketing and sales, Freshsales Suite provides an all-in-one solution. It brings sales force automation, marketing automation, chat, and telephony together so that you can organize customer information and engagement in one central location. Marketing teams better understand who they are marketing to, and sales teams know who they’re selling to.

Categorieën:

Business
Transactional Email Software

Website: freshmarketer.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is niet gelieerd, geassocieerd, gemachtigd, ondersteund door of op enigerlei wijze officieel verbonden aan Freshmarketer. Alle productnamen, logo's en merken zijn eigendom van hun desbetreffende eigenaren.

Alternatieven

AWS Console

AWS Console

amazon.com

Mailchimp

Mailchimp

mailchimp.com

Brevo

Brevo

brevo.com

SendGrid

SendGrid

sendgrid.com

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure

oracle.com

Mailtrap

Mailtrap

mailtrap.io

GetResponse

GetResponse

getresponse.com

SendPulse

SendPulse

sendpulse.com

Mailjet

Mailjet

mailjet.com

Emma

Emma

myemma.com

Zoho ZeptoMail

Zoho ZeptoMail

zoho.com

Campaign Monitor

Campaign Monitor

createsend.com

Verkennen

WebCatalog Desktop

Ondersteuning

Bedrijf

Juridisch

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Privobot
Privobot
Switchbar
Switchbar
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.