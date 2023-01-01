Olly the Paw is an idle game where you get to be a cute bear on a quest to repair an airplane! To restore the aircraft piece by piece, you must earn enough coins to unlock various areas and find the lost manuals. Starting with the apples you picked up from the trees, you can sell various fruits and food like blueberries and honey to the rich reindeer for money. If you provide enough materials to the Panda chef, you'll receive delightful desserts to sell. Enhance your skills at the mole's place and ask for help from lovely foxes if you want! Can you successfully gather all the pieces and mend the airplane back together?

Nettside: poki.com

