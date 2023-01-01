Tessitura
Tessitura is a nonprofit tech company dedicated to helping arts and cultural organizations thrive. CRM lies at the heart of our mission and our technology platform. Ticketing works hand-in-hand with fundraising, membership, marketing, education and front of house. Intuitive tools help uncover business insights and turn data into action. And features like timed admission, integrated streaming and contactless scanning help build a sustainable future. The Tessitura community includes over 750 arts organizations and cultural attractions in 10 countries. Our staff provide 24/7 support and offer guidance to grow revenue and build lifelong engagement. For more information, please visit www.tessituranetwork.com or contact communications@tessituranetwork.com.
