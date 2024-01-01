QBox is an excellent tool that provides a comprehensive and customizable application for testing conversational AI applications. It simplifies and accelerates the testing process, improves accuracy, and helps users deliver high-quality digital assistants. QBox analyzes and benchmarks your chatbot training data by visualizing and understanding where it does and doesn’t perform, and why (for your chosen NLP provider). It will test, understand and Fix your chatbot model – all in a matter of minutes. QBox, helps improve your chatbot’s accuracy, giving you 100% confidence to deploy.

