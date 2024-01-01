Inforiver
Har du ikke installert WebCatalog Desktop? Last ned WebCatalog Desktop.
Nettside: inforiver.com
Forbedre opplevelsen med skrivebordsappen for Inforiver med WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows og Linux.
Kjør apper i distraksjonsfrie vinduer med mange forbedringer.
Styr og bytt enkelt mellom flere kontoer og apper uten å bytte nettleser.
Inforiver Analytics+ is the fastest way to visualize your data and share insightful stories in Microsoft Power BI. The intuitive no-code user experience (UX) helps even the casual users build dashboards and storyboards in minutes with 50+ charts, charts and tables integrated in a single visual. Analytics+ is designed to help customers migrate their legacy dashboards from Tableau, Spotfire, Qlik, Cognos, SAP Lumira, or their static PowerPoint dashboards from Think-cell or Mekko Graphics and consolidate them within Microsoft Power BI.
Kategorier:
Nettside: inforiver.com
Juridisk merknad: WebCatalog er ikke tilknyttet, autorisert, godkjent av eller på noen måte offisielt tilknyttet Inforiver. Alle produktnavn, logoer og varemerker tilhører sine respektive eiere.