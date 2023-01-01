Futr
Har du ikke installert WebCatalog? Last ned WebCatalog.
Nettside: futr.ai
Forbedre opplevelsen med skrivebordsappen for Futr med WebCatalog for Mac, Windows og Linux.
Kjør apper i distraksjonsfrie vinduer med mange forbedringer.
Styr og bytt enkelt mellom flere kontoer og apper uten å bytte nettleser.
Futr is a chat-as-a-service platform that is supercharging customer service capabilities with auto, live, video & social chat - in any language and on any channel. With clients including a number of police forces, leading retailers and charities, Futr is helping smart organisations connect with their audiences through always on, always instant, always insightful chat services. Don't take our word for it. Try out the Futr platform for free with our one-month trial! - Instant Auto Chat deployment - Tracked usage & benchmarked ROI - Dedicated support with scheduled check-in's - End of trial business case review - No obligation - no credit card required
Nettside: futr.ai
Juridisk merknad: WebCatalog er ikke tilknyttet, autorisert, godkjent av eller på noen måte offisielt tilknyttet Futr. Alle produktnavn, logoer og varemerker tilhører sine respektive eiere.