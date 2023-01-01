Google Analytics
WebCatalog가 설치되어 있지 않나요? WebCatalog를 다운로드하세요.
Mac, Windows, Linux용 WebCatalog에서 Google Analytics의 데스크톱 앱으로 보다 개선된 환경을 이용하세요.
다양한 개선 기능을 제공하는 방해 없는 창에서 앱을 실행할 수 있습니다.
브라우저를 전환하지 않고도 여러 계정과 앱을 쉽게 관리하고 전환할 수 있습니다.
Google Analytics는 웹사이트 트래픽을 추적하고 보고하는 Google에서 제공하는 웹 분석 서비스로, 현재 Google Marketing Platform 브랜드 내의 플랫폼입니다. Google은 Urchin을 인수한 후 2005년 11월 서비스를 시작했습니다. 2019년 현재 Google Analytics는 웹에서 가장 널리 사용되는 웹 분석 서비스입니다. Google Analytics는 모바일 앱용 Google Analytics로 알려진 iOS 및 Android 앱에서 사용 데이터를 수집할 수 있는 SDK를 제공합니다. Google Analytics는 브라우저, 브라우저 확장 프로그램, 방화벽 및 기타 수단에 의해 차단될 수 있습니다.
웹사이트: marketingplatform.google.com
면책 조항: WebCatalog는 Google Analytics에 의해 제휴, 연관, 승인, 보증된 것이 아니며, 어떤 방식으로도 공식적으로 연결되어 있지 않습니다. 모든 제품 이름, 로고, 브랜드는 각 소유자의 자산입니다.
관련 추천 사항
Yandex Metrica
metrica.yandex.com
Google Podcasts
podcasts.google.com
Google Cloud Platform
google.com
Google Slides
google.com
NordPass
nordpass.com
Google Ads
ads.google.com
Google Drawings
drawings.google.com
ScrapingBee
scrapingbee.com
Google Sheets
google.com
Google Messages
messages.google.com
Google News
news.google.com
Apple TV+
apple.com