Google Analytics

Google Analytics는 웹사이트 트래픽을 추적하고 보고하는 Google에서 제공하는 웹 분석 서비스로, 현재 Google Marketing Platform 브랜드 내의 플랫폼입니다. Google은 Urchin을 인수한 후 2005년 11월 서비스를 시작했습니다. 2019년 현재 Google Analytics는 웹에서 가장 널리 사용되는 웹 분석 서비스입니다. Google Analytics는 모바일 앱용 Google Analytics로 알려진 iOS 및 Android 앱에서 사용 데이터를 수집할 수 있는 SDK를 제공합니다. Google Analytics는 브라우저, 브라우저 확장 프로그램, 방화벽 및 기타 수단에 의해 차단될 수 있습니다.

면책 조항: WebCatalog는 Google Analytics에 의해 제휴, 연관, 승인, 보증된 것이 아니며, 어떤 방식으로도 공식적으로 연결되어 있지 않습니다. 모든 제품 이름, 로고, 브랜드는 각 소유자의 자산입니다.

