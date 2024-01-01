TruEra

TruEra

WebCatalog Desktopをインストールしていませんか？WebCatalog Desktopをダウンロード

Webアプリを使う

ウェブサイト：truera.com

Mac、Windows、Linux用WebCatalog DesktopにあるTruEraのデスクトップアプリを使って、体験を向上させましょう。

多くの拡張機能を備えた、気の散らないウィンドウでアプリを実行できます。

ブラウザを切り替えることなく、複数のアカウントとアプリを簡単に管理・切り替えることができます。

TruEra provides AI Quality solutions to help enterprises analyze machine learning, improve model quality and build trust. Powered by enterprise-class Artificial Intelligence (AI) Explainability technology based on six years of research at Carnegie Mellon University, TruEra’s suite of AI Quality solutions help eliminate the black box surrounding widely used AI and ML technologies. This visibility leads to higher quality, explainable models that achieve measurable business results, address unfair bias, and ensure governance and compliance.
カテゴリー:
Business
MLOps プラットフォーム

ウェブサイト： truera.com

免責事項：WebCatalogはTruEraによって提携、関連、認可、承認されたものではなく、また何らかの方法で公式に接続されたものでもありません。すべての製品名、ロゴ、ブランドはそれぞれの所有者の所有物です。

代替案

Google Cloud Platform

Google Cloud Platform

google.com

Databricks

Databricks

databricks.com

Microsoft Fabric

Microsoft Fabric

microsoft.com

Scale AI

Scale AI

scale.com

Labelbox

Labelbox

labelbox.com

neptune.ai

neptune.ai

neptune.ai

Kili Technology

Kili Technology

kili-technology.com

SuperAnnotate

SuperAnnotate

superannotate.com

Saturn Cloud

Saturn Cloud

saturncloud.io

V7

V7

v7labs.com

Openlayer

Openlayer

openlayer.com

Kognic

Kognic

kognic.com

こちらもおすすめ

Arthur

Arthur

arthur.ai

Superwise

Superwise

superwise.ai

SuperAnnotate

SuperAnnotate

superannotate.com

censius

censius

censius.ai

Decanter AI

Decanter AI

decanter.ai

Verta

Verta

verta.ai

iMerit

iMerit

imerit.net

Kolena

Kolena

kolena.com

HornetSecurity

HornetSecurity

hornetsecurity.com

Howso

Howso

howso.com

Credo.ai

Credo.ai

credo.ai

Treasure Data

Treasure Data

treasuredata.com

見てみる

Desktop

サポート

会社

法的事項

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Translatium

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.