Kolena

Kolena

WebCatalog Desktopをインストールしていませんか？WebCatalog Desktopをダウンロード

Webアプリを使う

ウェブサイト：kolena.com

Mac、Windows、Linux用WebCatalog DesktopにあるKolenaのデスクトップアプリを使って、体験を向上させましょう。

多くの拡張機能を備えた、気の散らないウィンドウでアプリを実行できます。

ブラウザを切り替えることなく、複数のアカウントとアプリを簡単に管理・切り替えることができます。

Kolena is an ML testing platform that allows ML teams to rigorously test their model behavior. With Kolena, ML teams can identify and track failure modes to help engineering, leadership, and customers better understand model performance and identify gaps.
カテゴリー:
Business
MLOps プラットフォーム

ウェブサイト： kolena.com

免責事項：WebCatalogはKolenaによって提携、関連、認可、承認されたものではなく、また何らかの方法で公式に接続されたものでもありません。すべての製品名、ロゴ、ブランドはそれぞれの所有者の所有物です。

代替案

Google Cloud Platform

Google Cloud Platform

google.com

Databricks

Databricks

databricks.com

Microsoft Fabric

Microsoft Fabric

microsoft.com

Scale AI

Scale AI

scale.com

Labelbox

Labelbox

labelbox.com

neptune.ai

neptune.ai

neptune.ai

Kili Technology

Kili Technology

kili-technology.com

SuperAnnotate

SuperAnnotate

superannotate.com

Saturn Cloud

Saturn Cloud

saturncloud.io

V7

V7

v7labs.com

Openlayer

Openlayer

openlayer.com

Kognic

Kognic

kognic.com

こちらもおすすめ

Lightly AI

Lightly AI

lightly.ai

Context.ai

Context.ai

with.context.ai

Picsellia

Picsellia

picsellia.com

Howuku

Howuku

howuku.com

Model Share

Model Share

modelshare.ai

Quary

Quary

quary.dev

Kissmetrics

Kissmetrics

kissmetrics.io

Arthur

Arthur

arthur.ai

Lyssna

Lyssna

app.lyssna.com

TruVideo

TruVideo

truvideo.com

Market Brew

Market Brew

marketbrew.ai

Figpii

Figpii

figpii.com

見てみる

Desktop

サポート

会社

法的事項

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Translatium

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.