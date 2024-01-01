Kolena
WebCatalog Desktopをインストールしていませんか？WebCatalog Desktopをダウンロード。
ウェブサイト：kolena.com
Mac、Windows、Linux用WebCatalog DesktopにあるKolenaのデスクトップアプリを使って、体験を向上させましょう。
多くの拡張機能を備えた、気の散らないウィンドウでアプリを実行できます。
ブラウザを切り替えることなく、複数のアカウントとアプリを簡単に管理・切り替えることができます。
Kolena is an ML testing platform that allows ML teams to rigorously test their model behavior. With Kolena, ML teams can identify and track failure modes to help engineering, leadership, and customers better understand model performance and identify gaps.
カテゴリー:
ウェブサイト： kolena.com
免責事項：WebCatalogはKolenaによって提携、関連、認可、承認されたものではなく、また何らかの方法で公式に接続されたものでもありません。すべての製品名、ロゴ、ブランドはそれぞれの所有者の所有物です。