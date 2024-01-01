Vivas.AI

Vivas.AI

WebCatalog Desktopをインストールしていませんか？WebCatalog Desktopをダウンロード

Webアプリを使う

ウェブサイト：vivas.ai

Mac、Windows、Linux用WebCatalog DesktopにあるVivas.AIのデスクトップアプリを使って、体験を向上させましょう。

多くの拡張機能を備えた、気の散らないウィンドウでアプリを実行できます。

ブラウザを切り替えることなく、複数のアカウントとアプリを簡単に管理・切り替えることができます。

Vivas.AI is a one-stop marketplace to access a wide range of AI models for various use cases across industries. Vivas.AI shifts the balance of power from ML engineers toward application engineers. Application developers are no longer burdened to develop models in-house but simply use them to build their favorite app by simply dragging and dropping them in their low code platform of choice. Users can validate the models with sample data and access the model cards, best practices, and limitations to ensure the customers have complete transparency and trust in the models they choose. Vivas.AI's business model is inclusive and strives to provide a marketplace where multiple vendors can offer their models. This makes the Vivas.AI marketplace much more inclusive and broad. In short, Vivas.AI aspires to be the ‘Uber’ of the AI/ML marketplace.
カテゴリー:
Productivity
Machine Learning Software

ウェブサイト： vivas.ai

免責事項：WebCatalogはVivas.AIによって提携、関連、認可、承認されたものではなく、また何らかの方法で公式に接続されたものでもありません。すべての製品名、ロゴ、ブランドはそれぞれの所有者の所有物です。

代替案

Google Cloud Platform

Google Cloud Platform

google.com

ServiceNow

ServiceNow

servicenow.com

Riku.AI

Riku.AI

riku.ai

UiPath

UiPath

uipath.com

Clarifai

Clarifai

clarifai.com

Kili Technology

Kili Technology

kili-technology.com

Phrase Localization Suite

Phrase Localization Suite

phrase.com

Deep Block

Deep Block

deepblock.net

AMD

AMD

amd.com

V7

V7

v7labs.com

OpenAI

OpenAI

openai.com

Aidaptive

Aidaptive

aidaptive.com

こちらもおすすめ

censius

censius

censius.ai

Model Share

Model Share

modelshare.ai

Yandex Disk

Yandex Disk

disk.yandex.com

Weights & Biases

Weights & Biases

wandb.ai

Aporia

Aporia

aporia.com

Microsoft Trove

Microsoft Trove

microsoft.com

Kortical

Kortical

kortical.com

Mystic AI

Mystic AI

mystic.ai

OctoAI

OctoAI

octo.ai

evoML

evoML

evoml.ai

Botanic

Botanic

code7.com

Neuton.AI

Neuton.AI

neuton.ai

見てみる

Desktop

サポート

会社

法的事項

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Translatium

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.