Google Translation Hub
ウェブサイト：cloud.google.com
Fast translation. Format retention. Transparent pricing. Make your documents multilingual with a single click. Translate from 1 to many languages in a single step! Easily translate content into 135 languages with an intuitive, business-user-friendly interface and integrate human feedback where required. Translation Hub makes it possible for enterprises to customize and manage translation workloads at a previously unachievable scale and cost. - Fast translation for PDF’s, Word and Powerpoints - Full format retention - Customize translations with your own models or use Google's Neural Machine Translation model - Single, transparent pricing
