WebCatalog

Google Translation Hub

Google Translation Hub

WebCatalogをインストールしていませんか？WebCatalogをダウンロード

Webアプリを使う

ウェブサイト：cloud.google.com

Mac、Windows、Linux用WebCatalogにあるGoogle Translation Hubのデスクトップアプリを使って、体験を向上させましょう。

多くの拡張機能を備えた、気の散らないウィンドウでアプリを実行できます。

ブラウザを切り替えることなく、複数のアカウントとアプリを簡単に管理・切り替えることができます。

Fast translation. Format retention. Transparent pricing. Make your documents multilingual with a single click. Translate from 1 to many languages in a single step! Easily translate content into 135 languages with an intuitive, business-user-friendly interface and integrate human feedback where required. Translation Hub makes it possible for enterprises to customize and manage translation workloads at a previously unachievable scale and cost. - Fast translation for PDF’s, Word and Powerpoints - Full format retention - Customize translations with your own models or use Google's Neural Machine Translation model - Single, transparent pricing

ウェブサイト： cloud.google.com

免責事項：WebCatalogはGoogle Translation Hubによって提携、関連、認可、承認されたものではなく、また何らかの方法で公式に接続されたものでもありません。すべての製品名、ロゴ、ブランドはそれぞれの所有者の所有物です。

こちらもおすすめ

Google Translate

Google Translate

translate.google.com

Intento

Intento

inten.to

LyricsTranslate

LyricsTranslate

lyricstranslate.com

Transifex

Transifex

transifex.com

DeepL Translator

DeepL Translator

deepl.com

Topcontent

Topcontent

topcontent.com

Translated

Translated

translated.com

Vidby

Vidby

vidby.com

Gengo

Gengo

gengo.com

Unbabel

Unbabel

unbabel.com

Bible

Bible

biblestudytools.com

neptune.ai

neptune.ai

neptune.ai

製品

サポート

会社

法的事項

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube
WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.