TechJockey
ウェブサイト：techjockey.com
Techjockey.com is the world's first online Software-Store that helps you compare and choose the right software for your needs. Techjockey.com is a team of IT Ninjas having decades of expertise in cross-platform skills and quality-integrated techniques for software product analysis. With a team of expert solution analysts, Techjockey.com comprehends the IT requirements of Startups/SMBs/SMEs and help them find top-flight software solutions. Some of Techjockey.com esteemed partners are Microsoft, Oracle, IBM, Symantec, Adobe, Trend Micro, F-Secure to name a few. Currently associated with thousands of esteemed Software Vendors, Techjockey is a stellar platform for B2B IT software buying. Techjockey is a reliable recommendation platform for software solutions with a striking presence in the global market. A substantial clientele associated with their helps their to bring you the software solutions best suiting your IT needs and budget.
