Segmentify
ウェブサイト：segmentify.com
Segmentify is a Customer Engagement Platform that helps simplify the e-commerce growth journey by helping you discover how to increase customer lifetime value. To achieve this, Segmentify offers a range of features, including Personalisation solutions like Recommendation, Engagement, Dynamic Bundles; Customer Data solutions including Segmentation, Customer Profiles; Cross-Channel Marketing solutions like Email and Push Messaging and Merchandising solutions like Search Box, Searchandising and more.
