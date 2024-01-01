Segmentify is a Customer Engagement Platform that helps simplify the e-commerce growth journey by helping you discover how to increase customer lifetime value. To achieve this, Segmentify offers a range of features, including Personalisation solutions like Recommendation, Engagement, Dynamic Bundles; Customer Data solutions including Segmentation, Customer Profiles; Cross-Channel Marketing solutions like Email and Push Messaging and Merchandising solutions like Search Box, Searchandising and more.

カテゴリー :

ウェブサイト： segmentify.com

免責事項：WebCatalogはSegmentifyによって提携、関連、認可、承認されたものではなく、また何らかの方法で公式に接続されたものでもありません。すべての製品名、ロゴ、ブランドはそれぞれの所有者の所有物です。