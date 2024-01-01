WebCatalog

Lumose Marketplace

Lumose Marketplace is a software, tools and services comparison platform curated for small law firms. At Lumose Marketplace, goal is to provide lawyers the best alternative to shopping for suppliers for their firms, whether from client portal software to paralegal recruiting services. Lumose Marketplace's listings are designed to communicate only the most important information visitors need to determine whether there’s a product/service fit, as quickly as possible.

Business
技術研究サービス

G2

g2.com

sparktoro.com

techinsights.com

teqatlas.com

sp-edge.com

ebsco.com

buyr.com

baymard.com

batimatech.com

abiresearch.com

pangea.ai

omdia.com

