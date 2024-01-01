Machine Learning Software - 最も人気のあるアプリ
Machine learning software optimizes tasks by utilizing algorithms to produce results. These solutions are integrated into a wide array of platforms and are applied across diverse industries. Through ongoing refinement of outputs via increased data processing, they enhance both speed and accuracy. Whether in financial services or agriculture, these solutions improve processes and efficacy. Examples include automating processes, enhancing customer service, identifying security risks, and enabling contextual collaboration. Importantly, end users interact indirectly with machine learning-powered applications, as these algorithms form the backbone of AI systems. This is evident in applications like chatbots and automated insurance claims management software. To qualify as Machine Learning, products must: * Provide learning and adaptive capabilities based on data. * Act as the primary source of intelligent learning for applications. * Accept data inputs from various sources. * Produce outputs that specifically address issues derived from learned data.
Google Cloud Platform
google.com
Google が提供する Google Cloud Platform (GCP) は、Google 検索、Gmail、ファイル ストレージ、YouTube などのエンドユーザー製品に Google が社内で使用しているのと同じインフラストラクチャ上で実行されるクラウド コンピューティング サービス スイートです。一連の管理ツールに加えて、コンピューティング、データ ストレージ、データ分析、機械学習などの一連のモジュラー クラウド サービスを提供します。登録にはクレジット カードまたは銀行口座の詳細が必要です。Google Cloud Platform は、サービスとしてのインフラストラクチャ、...
Clarifai
clarifai.com
Clarifai は、非構造化画像、ビデオ、テキスト、およびオーディオ データをモデリングするための、主要なフル スタック AI、LLM、およびコンピューター ビジョン制作プラットフォームです。
Kili Technology
kili-technology.com
機械学習プロジェクトをスケールアップするためのシンプルで高速なアノテーション ツール。
Phrase Localization Suite
phrase.com
最も無駄がなく、最速で、最も信頼性の高いローカリゼーション プラットフォーム。 スケーラブルなソフトウェア ローカリゼーション プラットフォームの力を利用して、手間をかけずに確実に成長しながら新しい市場に参入します。
AMD
amd.com
ザイリンクス (現在は AMD の一部) は、FPGA、プログラマブル SoC、そして現在では ACAP の発明者であり、業界で最もダイナミックな処理テクノロジを提供しています。
V7
v7labs.com
ラベル付け、ワークフロー、データセット、ループ内の人間をカバーするエンタープライズ トレーニング データの完全なインフラストラクチャ。
Aidaptive
aidaptive.com
パーソナライズされたエクスペリエンスと簡単な結果を提供します。 eコマースおよびホスピタリティブランド。変換するAI。 Aidaptive でビジネスを拡大しましょう。変換するAI。
SAP
sap.com
SAP の目的は、世界のより良い運営と人々の生活の向上を支援することです。私たちの約束は、お客様が最高のパフォーマンスを発揮できるよう革新することです。 SAP は、すべてのお客様がビジネスを最適に運営できるよう支援することに尽力しています。私たちは、イノベーションを促進し、平等を促進し、国境や文化を越えて機会を広げるためのソリューションを設計します。私たちはお客様やパートナーと協力して、業界を変革し、経済を成長させ、社会を向上させ、環境を維持することができます。
IBM
ibm.com
IBM Cognos Analytics は、データに基づいた意思決定をよりスマートに、より迅速に、より自信を持って行えるようにすることを目的として、ビジネスの信頼できる副操縦士として機能します。 IBM Cognos Analytics は、データ サイエンティスト、ビジネス アナリスト、または非 IT 専門家を問わず、すべてのユーザーに、組織の目標と結びついた方法で関連性のある分析を実行するためのより多くの権限を提供します。これにより、各ユーザーの単純な分析から高度な分析への移行が短縮され、データを活用して未知の領域を探索し、新しい関係を特定し、結果をより深く理解し、現状に挑戦できるように...
Recombee
recombee.com
当社は、クライアントの収益を増やし、ユーザーの満足度を高め、ビジネスの成長を支援するために、パーソナライズされたコンテンツ、製品、検索の推奨をサービスとして提供します。使いやすい統合を使用することで、ユーザーは 30 日間無制限の無料トライアルに参加して、当社のサービスを実際に体験することができます。プラハを拠点とする当社は、世界中で 300 を超える満足しているクライアントにサービスを提供しており、喜んで経験を共有しています。
Encord
encord.com
より良いモデルをより速く構築するために必要なすべてのツール Encord は、高度なコンピュータ ビジョン チーム向けの主要なデータ プラットフォームです。ラベル付けと RLHF ワークフローを合理化し、モデルを観察および評価し、データを管理およびキュレーションして、本番 AI をより迅速に利用できるようにします。
DataScale
getdatascale.com
Datascale is an AI-based knowledge management system that helps automate data discovery, and make sense of data use cases. Cultivate data ideas, organize saved queries, and visualize relationship of scattered analyses. Having an AI in place with your saved queries will remove the infrastructure se...
Digital Twin Consortium
digitaltwinconsortium.org
Digital Twin Consortium® is The Authority in Digital Twin. It coalesces industry, government and academia to drive consistency in vocabulary, architecture, security and interoperability of digital twin technology. It advances the use of digital twin technology from aerospace to natural resources. D...
BMC
bmc.com
BMC helps customers run and reinvent their businesses with open, scalable, and modular solutions to complex IT problems. BMC works with 86% of the Forbes Global 50 and customers and partners around the world to create their future. With our history of innovation, industry-leading automation, operati...
Keysight
keysight.com
Keysight empowers innovators to explore, design, and bring world-changing technologies to life. As the industry’s premier global innovation partner, Keysight’s software-centric solutions serve engineers across the design and development environment, enabling them to deliver tomorrow’s breakthroughs ...
Vivas.AI
vivas.ai
Vivas.AI is a one-stop marketplace to access a wide range of AI models for various use cases across industries. Vivas.AI shifts the balance of power from ML engineers toward application engineers. Application developers are no longer burdened to develop models in-house but simply use them to build t...
Weka
weka.io
WEKA helps data-driven organizations seamlessly and sustainably store, process, and manage data virtually anywhere with cloud simplicity and on-prem performance. Our software-defined, cloud-native data platform turns stagnant data silos into streaming data pipelines that fuel next-generation workloa...
Black Crow AI
blackcrow.ai
Black Crow AI helps companies of all sizes improve profitability with the power of machine-learned prediction. We empower e-commerce brand growth by unlocking the hidden value in the customer data you already own.
Neo4j
neo4j.com
Neo4j は、データ内の関係を使用して予測を改善するデータ サイエンスおよび機械学習エンジンです。エンタープライズ データ エコシステムに接続できるため、より多くのデータ サイエンス プロジェクトを迅速に本番環境に導入できます。データ サイエンティストは、65 を超える事前調整されたグラフ アルゴリズムのカタログを使用して、数十億のデータ ポイントを数秒で調査して隠れたつながりを特定し、ステークホルダーのより適切な意思決定につながる説得力のある視覚化を生成できます。実際のビジネス アプリケーションと運用では、推奨エンジン、異常および不正行為の検出、ルートの最適化、マーケティング、ネットワーク...
SAS
sas.com
地球上で最も信頼できる分析パートナーが提供する、より高速で生産性の高い AI と分析を利用して、より多くの成果を上げましょう。 SAS を使用すると、世界中でデータが生成されるのと同じ速さで答えを生成できます。 SAS は 40 年以上にわたる分析イノベーションにより、世界中のお客様に THE POWER TO KNOW® を提供してきました。
Crossing Minds
crossingminds.com
Crossing Minds は、オンラインでの発見とエンゲージメントを促進する、知覚的な推奨事項を提供する最もスマートなプラットフォームです。世界的に有名な AI の先駆者によって設立および主導され、深層学習の最新の進歩を活用した Crossing Minds は、顧客のプライバシーを侵害したり危険にさらしたりしない、正確なセッションベースの推奨事項を即座に提供します。私たちは企業が顧客と関わるのを支援します。私たちは人々がお気に入りの製品を見つけるお手伝いをします。私たちは好奇心を忠誠心に変えるお手伝いをします。