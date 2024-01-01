WebCatalog

Crossing Minds

Crossing Minds

Crossing Minds is the smartest platform powering perceptive recommendations that drive online discovery and engagement. Founded and led by world-renowned AI pioneers and powered by the latest advances in deep learning, Crossing Minds instantly delivers precise, session-based recommendations that don’t infringe on or jeopardize customer privacy. We help businesses engage their customers. We help people discover products they love. We help turn curiosity into loyalty.

カテゴリー:

Business
パーソナライゼーション ソフトウェア
Personalization Engines

ウェブサイト： crossingminds.com

