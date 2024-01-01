WebCatalog

Didomi helps organizations implement great Privacy User Experiences that respect choices and give people control over their data. Our Global Privacy UX Solutions are designed to solve today's data privacy challenges, and include: -Multi-regulations consent management -Privacy governance -User privacy journeys We also offer value-added capabilities such as flexible integrations and connectors, high-grade security standards, and premium support services. Thousands of companies work with Didomi to collect billions of consent and preference data points, monitor vendor and tracker activity, reduce compliance risk and engage their users with highly personalized, privacy-first experiences that build trust and loyalty. Find out more at www.didomi.io. Are you currently a Didomi client? Earn 200€ 🎁 Join our Referral Program to recommend a trusted Privacy UX to your network. More information at www.didomi.io/referral-program

