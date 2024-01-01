Shimoku
WebCatalog Desktopをインストールしていませんか？WebCatalog Desktopをダウンロード。
ウェブサイト：shimoku.com
Mac、Windows、Linux用WebCatalog DesktopにあるShimokuのデスクトップアプリを使って、体験を向上させましょう。
多くの拡張機能を備えた、気の散らないウィンドウでアプリを実行できます。
ブラウザを切り替えることなく、複数のアカウントとアプリを簡単に管理・切り替えることができます。
Shimoku enables different teams to harness the potential of AI. Startup Founders can launch AI SaaS with expert guidance. Python developers can build AI applications with "Low-Code". Marketing and Sales can leverage sales opportunities identified by AI.
ウェブサイト： shimoku.com
免責事項：WebCatalogはShimokuによって提携、関連、認可、承認されたものではなく、また何らかの方法で公式に接続されたものでもありません。すべての製品名、ロゴ、ブランドはそれぞれの所有者の所有物です。