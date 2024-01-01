Sensat is a visualisation platform enabling better collaboration and decision-making for all project teams involved. By collecting and delivering infrastructure data our platform translates the real world into a digital version. This enables physical industries to analyse and understand their built environments and make smarter decisions. Together with the likes of Aecom, Connect Plus, and Heathrow & Kier, we’re revolutionising the way we plan, build, and manage large civil infrastructure projects worth over £150bn.

カテゴリー :

ウェブサイト： sensat.co

免責事項：WebCatalogはSensatによって提携、関連、認可、承認されたものではなく、また何らかの方法で公式に接続されたものでもありません。すべての製品名、ロゴ、ブランドはそれぞれの所有者の所有物です。