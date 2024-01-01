WebCatalog

Sensat

Sensat is a visualisation platform enabling better collaboration and decision-making for all project teams involved. By collecting and delivering infrastructure data our platform translates the real world into a digital version. This enables physical industries to analyse and understand their built environments and make smarter decisions. Together with the likes of Aecom, Connect Plus, and Heathrow & Kier, we’re revolutionising the way we plan, build, and manage large civil infrastructure projects worth over £150bn.

カテゴリー:

Business
Drone Analytics Software

