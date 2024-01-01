WebCatalog

FlyFreely enables businesses and enterprises to start, scale and sustain their drone operations. Plan, execute and reconcile all your drone operations in one simple to use platform. We achieve this through our flexible platform technology that caters for any combination of operational and regulatory requirements. We can support all types of operations from simple VLOS to complex BVLOS operations like drone-in-a-box, delivery and urban air mobility. We tailor all data sources, rules, workflows, forms and reports to your specific country's regulatory requirements to make operating in one or multiple countries a breeze. Furthermore, the platform even enables offline planning and execution of missions to ensure you can operate anywhere in the world at anytime. Developed by formed commercial drone operators we understand the challenges faced by operators in the field. With FlyFreely you will spend less time on paperwork and more time flying.

Business
Drone Analytics Software

